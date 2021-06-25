Brad Pitt and a cavalcade of master assassins will shoot up a storm in Bullet Train in 2022, it has just been announced. The action flick, which is being directed by John Wick's David Leitch has been set for a release date of April 8, 2022 by Sony, with the movie due to hit theaters.

Based on the popular manga Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, and slowly realize that their individual assignments are all interconnected. The action outing has since been described as having the tone of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock's 1994 movie Speed and Liam Neeson's 2014 plane thriller Non-Stop.

The movie has amassed the kind of cast that only comes together once in a while, with Brad Pitt, whose character is named Ladybug, leading an ensemble that includes the likes of Joey King (The Kissing Booth) as Prince and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The King's Man, Tenet) as Tangerine, as well as Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Masi Oka (Heroes), Michael Shannon (Knives Out), Logan Lerman (Hunters), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), and Sandra Bullock (The Lost City of D).

Much attention has also been paid to the stunt work that will feature in Bullet Train, with Pitt reportedly doing 95% of his own stunts. It seems that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star quickly went from playing a stuntman to actually being one, at least according to stunt coordinator for the movie, Greg Rementer. "Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts - the fighting," Rementer said of the 57-year-old Oscar winner's efforts. "He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!"

Far from just putting the spotlight on Brad Pitt, Rementer had nothing but praise for the dedication of the large ensemble cast saying, "Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training. So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji-who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior-all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff."

After reuniting Keanu Reeves with high-profile action movies and spawning a classic modern-day franchise of the genre, director David Leitch has since helmed such action-packed projects as Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and the big screen team-up of stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Leitch is always able to bring something different to his action movies, and with such a delicious concept ripe for fist fights and breath-taking stunts, along with such a stacked cast, Bullet Train could well result in something very special indeed.

Bullet Train wrapped production last month, and, once again, has now been announced by Sony to be hitting cinema screens everywhere on April 8, 2022, where it will compete with the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Robert Eggers' The Northman. This comes to us from Deadline.