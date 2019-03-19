Bumblebee was a big hit at the box office when it arrived over the holiday break this past December. Rejuvenating the Transformers franchise with tons of action and 80s flair, the spin-off is coming to Digital today, with the exciting reboot also releasing on Blu-ray and DVD later next month. We have an exclusive look at one of the special features.

John Cena is on hand to introduce this clip, which is the original opening from the movie, before it was changed prior to its big premiere in theaters. The opening is just one of the many special features included with the Digital release, and it will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD when that hits stores April 2nd. You can take a look at the John Cena intro and the alternate opening scene here.

Boasting an impressive 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Bumblebee is filled loaded to the brim with exciting extras. The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases come with over an hour of exciting special features, including an all-new Bumblebee motion comic following the beloved Autobot on his next adventure. Plus, check out deleted and extended scenes you didn't see in theaters, including the original opening of the movie, enjoy hilarious outtakes, and see G1 (Generation 1) Transformers robots on Cybertron through the eyes of Bumblebee with exciting Bee Vision.

In the movie, Cybertron has fallen. When Optimus Prime sends Bumblebee to defend Earth, his journey to become a hero begins. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager trying to find her place in the world, discovers and repairs the battle-scarred robot, who's disguised as a Volkswagen Beetle. As the Decepticons hunt down the surviving Autobots with the help of a secret agency led by Agent Burns (John Cena), Bumblebee and Charlie team up to protect the world.

Bumblebee will also be available as part of a Bumblebee & Transformers 6-Movie Blu-ray Collection arriving on April 2. The perfect gift this Easter, Bumblebee on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack or Blu-ray Combo Pack also includes an exclusive printed version of the new motion comic featuring Bumblebee in a standalone side story (for a limited time only).

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

• Sector 7 Archive

• Agent Burns: Welcome to Sector 7

• Sector 7 Adventures: The Battle at Half Dome (All-New Motion Comic)

• Deleted and Extended Scenes

• Outtakes

• Bee Vision: The Transformers robots of Cybertron

• Bringing Bumblebee to the Big Screen

• The Story of Bumblebee

• The Stars Align

• Bumblebee Goes Back to G1

• Back to the Beetle

• California Cruisin' Down Memory Lane

The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital releases feature Dolby Vision, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.