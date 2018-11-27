Bumblebee isn't just set in the 80s, it's taking the designs back to the era that first launched this iconic line of Hasbro toys. Today, we get a new featruette that shows off this nostalgic aesthetic. This Christmas, Bumblebee brings the Transformers franchise back to Generation One.

Every hero has a beginning, and Bumblebee will show how one of the universe's greatest do-gooders got his solid gold reputation. Bumblebee is arriving just in time for Christmas, and will be in theaters on December 21. Travis Knight, the director behind Kubo and the Two Strings, is responsible for this reinvention of the live-action Transformers series, and it looks like the right movie to get longtime fans back on board.

Longtime Transformers producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay and Mark Vahradian will be back, assuring that Bumblebee won't stray too far off the beaten path, keeping the energy alive that so many love from the first four movies. This will be the 6th Transformers movie, and it serves as the first prequel before the events that transpired in the very first Transformers from 2007, and it's four direct sequels, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Age of Extinction and The Last Knight.

Related: Bumblebee Lights the Way in Cool New Comic-Con Poster

Bumblebee is the first standalone spin-off in the series. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the brink of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, soon discovers the battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen.

Bumblebee was the second-ever Transformer to appear on screen when the original Transformers animated series debuted in 1984. For the first time in live-action, Bumblebee returns to his original Autobot form as a Saturn yellow Volkswagen Beetle. Other Generation One Transformers will also appear in the spin-off, which is explored in the new featurette released by Paramount. Bumblebee made his first big screen appearance as a rally yellow Chevrolet Camaro, who could only communicate through the use of his AM/FM radio. The character would continue to get upgrades throughout the rest of the film series. But fans are happy to have the original back on screens this holiday season.

Bumblebee has his work cut out this December. The spin-off will be opening against DC's aquatic adventure Aquaman. To help ring in some good cheer, Bumblebee will be holding advanced sneak peeks on December 8 for fans lucky enough to secure their tickets early. Tickets for all showings of the movie are on sale now. You can take a look at all the cool Generation One designs in this latest preview, which is sure to get you pumped for the latest addition to the Transformers movie universe, which will open all kinds of big screen opportunities as we head into the future.