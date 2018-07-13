The Bumblebee movie has provided first-look images at two new Decepticons and they look pretty mean. The project is gearing up for the big event at next week's San Diego Comic-Con and giving out a little tease of what to expect. The movie is set in 1987, at a time when the Transformers were one of the largest toy franchises in the world. Bumblebee is back to his original old-school Volkswagen Beetle instead of the flashy yellow Camaro that he was in the most recent films. Bumblebee director Travis Knight gave a brief interview to discuss the new villains in the movie.

While Bumblebee is going back to the Transformers roots, there will be a pretty major difference with the Decepticons this time around. Instead of wings, the villains will have wheels, which is different from the source material. "The two main villains are Decepticon muscle cars," says director Travis Knight. There is also one more main villain in the movie who flies, but the identity and voice actor are still under wraps at this time. Perhaps we'll get some more information next week at Comic-Con.

Travis Knight also discussed the size of the cast, since there's only going to be three Decepticons in Bumblebee. Knight likes the idea of the cast being a smaller number in order to properly tell the stories of the main characters as well as the villains. Knight says that Bumblebee is a character-driven story while being personal and intimate. He had this to say.

"When the cast is too big, and you have a finite amount of time, there's only so much you can do to create an investment in them. This is a more personal, intimate, and character-driven story, so it felt right to keep the villain plot relatively simple and contained. If you keep things lean, you can add a lot of other stuff on top of it that makes it more enjoyable."

Directed by Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings), Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, John Cena, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, and Ricardo Hoyos. The first trailer for Bumblebee promised some of the old-school magic from the original cartoon series and toy franchise from the 1980s. The story takes place in a small beach town in California when Charlie (Steinfeld) discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. She later fixes him and discovers his powers.

Even with the Bumblebee first trailer and these new images, there's still a lot about the film that we do not know. Travis Knight and crew have done an excellent job keeping most of the plot under wraps. However, it would be pretty cool for them to lift the veil a little bit more at San Diego Comic-Con next week ahead of the December 21st release date. You can check out the new image of the two Decepticon muscle cars below, provided by Entertainment Weekly.