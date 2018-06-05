The Bumblebee movie has just been given its first official poster. This comes just after the debut of the spin-off's first teaser trailer arriving online, which appears to be taking quite a few people by surprise. At this point, nobody would blame you for being burnt out on the Transformers movies, but this genuinely looks to be something very different than what's come before it. Case in point, this first poster is relatively minimalistic and kind of sweet.

The poster features our titular alien robot and his newfound human companion, Charlie, played by Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld. The two are standing with their backs to us looking off into the distance watching the sunset on the ocean. Were it not for Bumblebee standing right there, you would hardly know this poster was for Transformers movie at all. There is no action. There are no explosions. No Bayhem in sight. Just a girl and her robot taking in the sights. The poster boasts the tagline, "Every adventure has a beginning." Truly, this looks more like an Amblin movie than it does a Transformers movie, based on the poster.

In Bumblebee, our favorite little scrappy yellow robot is on the run. The year is 1987, and he finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, who is on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, unwittingly discovers Bumblebee, who she thinks is just a harmless, charming little yellow VW bug. She quickly realizes that's not the case and the two embark on an adventure with one another. At the moment, it's still a little unclear where the conflict is coming from specifically, but there is a small Decepticon presence at hand in the trailer.

Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) directs the spin-off from a script by Christina Hodson. This marks the first time in the history of the franchise that Michael Bay has not directed, which honestly is for the best considering the relative disaster that was Transformers: The Last Knight. Even though it's said that Paramount and Hasbro are looking to reboot the movies, the trailer makes it clear that this is very much connected to the events of the movies that have come before it. But still, this feels very different. Maybe that will be enough to get some jaded moviegoers and critics back on board.

John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos, and Gracie Dzienny also star. The movie is set to arrive in theaters December 21. That takes it out of the summer, where the other Transformers movies have typically done very well. But without a Star Wars movie arriving around Christmas this year, someone has to swoop and scoop up all of those box office dollars. Will it be Bumblebee? Be sure to check out the poster, courtesy of the Bumblebee Twitter account, for yourself below.