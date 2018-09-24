The 1980s have been in full comeback mode for a while and the Transformers franchise isn't skipping a beat with Bumblebee. Paramount Pictures has unleashed the full-length trailer for the movie which gives us our first look at all the old school versions of our favorite Autobots and Decepticons. The film, which takes place in the 1980s, was the heyday of the Transformers cartoon series and toy line, which has had fans yearning for since the first Transformers movie came out in 2007.

Not only does Bumblebee signal what could be a complete reboot of the Transformers franchise, but it's taking everything back to the basics and to where it all began. The Bumblebee character returns to his original Volkswagen Beetle form, which already has many old school fans of the influential toy line and cartoon very happy. It looks like Paramount has ditched the rest of the modern Transformers film franchise to bank on what the Bumblebee standalone movie will bring to the table at the box office.

This new footage is extremely exciting. Transformers fans have to be super pumped on the fact that we're now seeing clear looks at 80s versions of these characters. Shatter, a Decepticon triple-changer who transforms into a red Plymouth Satellite and a Harrier Jump Jet. Dropkick, a Decepticon triple-changer who transforms into a blue AMC Javelin and a Bell AH-1 SuperCobra. Blitzwing, a Decepticon seeker who transforms into a red/white McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II and Barricade, a Decepticon scout. And of course let's not our forget a red semi-truck transforming leader Optimus Prime on Cybertron...and is that Soundwave? Like, really Soundwave?

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Transformers: The Last Knight's box office failure is the movie that put the franchise on hold for the time being. While the future is uncertain, the hype for Bumblebee is considerable, and could very well see a brand-new direction for the franchise that takes a look at what drew original fans to cartoon and toy line to begin with. The studio seems to be going back to earn the respect of the hardcore fans that have been there all along, but were dissatisfied with the way that the live-action franchise was handled over the years. The Transformers live-action films were big screen spectacles and earned major box office cash with the first few installments. However, fans of the original cartoon series and animated movie were never really happy with what Paramount kept putting out. You can check out the brand-new footage from Paramount's upcoming Bumblebee movie below, thanks to Paramount.