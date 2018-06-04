The first trailer for the Bumblebee movie is coming our way very soon. Paramount is in the middle of trying to figure out what to do with the Transformers franchise in the future and the next stop is this upcoming spin-off centered on the fan-favorite robot. Now, it looks like the first teaser trailer for Bumblebee drops tomorrow, thanks to a video featuring cast member John Cena, which was posted to the German Transformers Facebook page. Here's what the wrestler-turned-actor had to say.

"Hey, what's up? This is John Cena from the new movie Bumblebee. We are taking it back to the beginning with Bee and it's set in a time period where I first fell in love with Transformers. The new trailer debuts tomorrow, and don't miss Bumblebee in theaters this Christmas."

So there you have it. Many people have been a little tired of the Transformers movies for a while, especially critics, but it really hit a wall last year. Transformers: The Last Knight didn't really work for critics or fans and made a full $500 million less than its predecessor, Transformers: Age of Extinction. With that, Paramount is changing things up a bit and taking the franchise to the 80s with Bumblebee and, relatively speaking, bringing us something much smaller in scale.

In Bumblebee, on the run in the year 1987, the robot for which the movie is named finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers the transforming, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. This time around, we're going to see the robot in his classic, Volkswagen form, which will be a nice change of pace for old school Transformers fans.

This is going to be the first Transformers movie not directed by Michael Bay. This time around it's Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) at the helm. The script comes from Christina Hodson, who was tapped recently by Warner Bros. to pen the Batgirl screenplay. Footage from Bumblebee recently screened at Cinemacon in Las Vegas and was met with a pretty warm response from those who witnessed it. Dare we assume we might actually be getting a good movie this December?

The cast for the movie also includes Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn, and Grace Dzienny. Paramount and Hasbro are said to be rebooting the Transformers franchise entirely. Bumblebee will still retain connections to the other movies but since it's a prequel, they can definitely position it as a soft reboot of sorts. Bumblebee arrives in theaters on December 21. Be sure to check back with us for your first look at the trailer tomorrow. This was previously reported by Comicbook.com.