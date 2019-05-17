Vertical Entertainment has released a new trailer for Burn Your Maps. This little indie flick is headlined by Jacob Tremblay, who busted onto the scene thanks to his performance in the Oscar-winner Room, as well as Vera Farmiga, who has been turning in great performances for more than a decade. In this case, the two have paired up for a grounded yet warm tale, based on what we're seeing in this new trailer for the upcoming summer release.

The trailer kicks off by setting up something of a troubled relationship between a couple of parents who have something of an interesting kid, to put it mildly. This young boy believes he's a Mongolian and takes his fantasy to extreme levels. This puts a wedge between the various members of the family and the mom eventually says to hell with it and actually takes her boy to Mongolia. From there, it turns into what looks like a sprawling and heartfelt adventure.

Burn Your Maps centers on a family in emotional turmoil. They're taken by surprise when their eccentric 8-year old American son, Wes (Jacob Tremblay), begins to firmly believe that he is, in fact, a Mongolian goat herder. Wes befriends a similarly displaced Indian immigrant, at which time they both decide to try and make this dream into a reality through the use of crowdfunding. The journey to Mongolia throws the boy's family into further turmoil, leading his desperate mother on a trip across the world, with her son. Rich Goldberg, co-President of Vertical Entertainment, had this to say about the movie in a statement.

"'Burn Your Maps' is a funny, heartwarming, and deeply human portrait of a family navigating hardship. Anchored by touching performances from Jacob Tremblay and Vera Farmiga, we can't wait for audiences to journey alongside them as they find meaning, purpose and happiness in the extraordinary setting of Mongolia."

Jordan Roberts (not to be confused with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts) directs the movie, which is based on a short story by Robyn Joy Leff. Roberts is known best as one of the writers of Disney's Big Hero 6. His previous directorial efforts include 2012's 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom and 2004's Around the Bend. The cast also includes Suraj Sharma and Virginia Madsen. This movie actually made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2016, so it's been kicking around for some time waiting to secure distribution. It's unclear exactly what took so long but it's finally getting a release next month.

Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Patrick Aiello and Julie Kirkham serve os producers, with Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Scott Karol, Arnaud Lannic, Mark Axelowitz, Babak Eftekhari and Lawrence Smith on board as executive producers. Burn Your Maps will be released in theaters on on-demand on June 21. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Vertical Entertainment US YouTube channel below.