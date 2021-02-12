Late Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds has finally been laid to rest over two years after his death. The Associated Press reports that a small, private memorial ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery with relatives participating via Zoom. On the day that would have been his 85th birthday, Reynolds's cremated ashes were placed in a grave next to a lake that now serves as his final resting place.

At this time, Burt's gravesite is marked with a simple headstone brandishing his name. Mourners have also adorned the grave with flowers, a wreath, and even a model of the Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit. The grave marker is temporary, as Hollywood Forever president and co-owner Tyler Cassity says that a bronze or stone bust of the iconic actor is being commissioned with the hopes of unveiling it to the public in September on the third anniversary of his death.

After rising to great fame with his early career roles in Gunsmoke and Deliverance, Reynolds would go on to become one of Hollywood's most popular actors for decades. He is very well remembered for several classic hits like White Lightning, The Longest Yard, The Cannonball Run, and Smokey and the Bandit. He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role on the TV series Evening Shade and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as pornographer Jack Horner in Boogie Nights.

Reynolds died of a heart attack in Florida on September 6th, 2018, at the age of 82. Soon after, his ex-wife Loni Anderson and their son Quinton held a private memorial service for Reynolds. The actor's body was then cremated with his ashes given to his niece, Nancy Hess, who serves as the overseer of his estate. It's not clear why it took more than two years for Burt's gravesite to be established at the cemetery as the family has been publicly pretty private about the whole process.

"My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," Hess said in a statement at the time of Burt's death.

"He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and the amazing cast that was assembled."

There's no doubt that Reynolds is one of Hollywood's all-time greatest actors, and he'll be in good company at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. He's been buried near the grave of actor Tyrone Power, and the cemetery also serves as the final resting place for other legends like Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Mel Blanc, Anton Yelchin, Estelle Getty, and George Harrison. The graves of late rockers Johnny Ramone and Chris Cornell are also just right across the lake from Reynolds.

Certainly, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is a very fitting place for Reynolds to be. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from The Associated Press.