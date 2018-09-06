Celebrities are posting on social media to pay their respects to the late great Burt Reynolds, who passed away earlier today at the age of 82. Reynolds, known for his work in films such as Boogie Nights, Deliverance, and Smokey and the Bandit, is being celebrated on social media by thousands of fans, many referring to the late actor as a "trailblazer." Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reba McEntire, Kevin Smith, Elijah Wood, and more have shared their thoughts on Reynolds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger called Burt Reynolds a "hero" of his and noted that it was his inspiration that led him to go from being an athlete to one of the world's highest paid actors. Schwarzenegger also said that Reynolds had a great sense of humor, which has been echoed by nearly everybody that ever worked with him. Reba McEntire, who worked with Reynolds in the made-for-TV movie The Man From Left Field, also mourned the actor. She had this to say.

"My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I'll never forget the wonderful times we spent together."

Comedian Patton Oswalt also took time out of his day to remember Burt Reynolds, offering a funny story about the actor and Clint Eastwood getting fired from Gunsmoke and Rawhide on the same day, which resulted in Reynolds going off to take acting lessons. Musician Vanilla Ice said that he was feeling "super emotional" and shared a picture of the two together. Baby Driver director Edgar Wright remembered Reynolds for his work as a dramatic actor and director. He says this.

"R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. Just watch ol' Bandit run."

Musician Richard Marx also shared a touching story of running into Burt Reynolds in a video store in the mid-1990s. Marx walked up to the actor to thank him for all of the entertainment that he had created over the years. The musician says that Reynolds greeted him with his giant trademark smile and said, "You made my day. Thank you." Director Kevin Smith also shared some kind words about Reynolds. Smith explained how much the actor meant to him.

"As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true a American icon. Hate to see him go..."

Burt Reynolds was working on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the time of his death. It's not clear if he had already finished his scenes, or if he was gearing up to go visit the set. Reynolds left a huge mark on Hollywood and he will truly be missed. You can read some of the social media tributes to the actor below, starting with Arnold Schwarzenegger's Twitter tribute. Rest in Peace, Burt Reynolds. The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first to report the death of Burt Reynolds.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds, dead at 82. Rest easy, Bandit! pic.twitter.com/P5iGFQpZUg — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 6, 2018

I’m at a loss for words. Burt Reynolds was a childhood hero of mine and will be forever. His iconic roles in Cannonball Run, Hooper, Smokey and the Bandit and Stroker Ace helped make me the man I am today. The Bandit will live on forever, rest in peace Burt pic.twitter.com/Om1eUv1N7S — Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) September 6, 2018

It is with a great deal of sadness that I say, RIP Burt Reynolds and thank you, sir! pic.twitter.com/Twz2925qum — Louis Herthum (@Louis_Herthum) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

My only encounter with Burt Reynolds (Mystery, Alaska) was brief but a lot of fun. Shot the breeze about movies, theater, life. Sorry to hear he’s gone. But he’s not. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 6, 2018

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now - love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018

One of a kind - R.I.P. Burt Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/zwegYLHfRy — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynoldspic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Burt! Met him on Burn Notice. He was the real deal. It was an honor to work with him and get to know the man a little bit. Ride on, Bandit! https://t.co/oag9ZC3pqR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 6, 2018

RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

"And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did." - Burt Reynolds

RIP #22 pic.twitter.com/xX9aclZlJw — Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) September 6, 2018

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow 🙏 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds made being a man’s man w a HUGE ❤️ the coolest thing a real man could do. Nobody made swagger look better than “The Bandit” or made doing the right thing for the right reason while risking losing everything than “Paul Crew” the original badass w a mustache. RIP GB pic.twitter.com/7n0RIPS3qR — Brian Bosworth (@GotBoz44) September 6, 2018

Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, "Hi, I'm Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70's." How do you not love that? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 6, 2018