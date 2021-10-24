Nicolas Cage gives us a taste of the powerful performance to come in his starring role in upcoming western Butcher's Crossing. Sharing an image of his character, a buffalo hunter named Miller, the actor looks starkly different to what audiences are used to, sporting a shaved head, beard, and a pair of tortured, tired eyes that look like they've seen some stuff.

A bald, bearded, buffalo hunting Nicolas Cage looks like exactly what cinema needs right now. Filming on Butcher's Crossing is now underway in Montana, and based on this image, Cage looks to be giving audiences another demonstration of his unique talent, with the actor's appearance suggesting that it could well be on the "award winning" end of the Cage-spectrum rather than the...lesser end.

Based on the 1960 transcendentalist novel by John Edward Williams, Butcher's Crossing tells the story of a young Harvard dropout who seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters led by Cage's Miller. Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity, as the group must confront and survive the brutal realities of nature in their attempts to get buffalo hides to sell. Along the way, they contemplate their purpose in life with respect to nature.

Butcher's Crossing is being directed by Gabe Polsky, who is adapting the novel alongside Liam Satre-Meloy. "This is an urgent story with timeless themes - a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature," said Polsky. "Nic Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting performers and to have him take on this brilliant role will be exciting."

"Altitude are incredibly excited about launching Butcher's Crossing at Cannes," added Altitude Film Entertainment's Will Clarke. "John Williams' story is strikingly cinematic and Gabe's vision for the film is the perfect fit. Additionally, it's fantastic to be working with the legendary Nick Cage whose passion and appeal is second to none."

Butcher's Crossing is just one of several intriguing projects in the Nic Cage pipeline, each of which sound tailor-made for the actor's vast talent. Cage recently put in two very different, yet equally gritty performances in outings Prisoners of the Ghostland and the critically-acclaimed Pig. Both movies wonderfully encapsulate Cage's ability to leap between the wonderfully ridiculous and the more prestige, and getting both absolutely right.

Nicolas Cage will soon star in a movie that somehow has the potential to be both of these things, with the actor teaming up with director Tom Gormican for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The story finds Cage as a fictional version of, well, Nicolas Cage, who must begrudgingly accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super fan. When things take a wild turn, Nic is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan who is a notorious drug lord.

It certainly is a great time to be a Nicolas Cage fan. This comes to us courtesy of Spectre Vision.