Saban Films finally gets its hands on some Nicolas Cage business. Recently the studio acquired the newest movie from Cage called Butcher's Crossing, a frontier epic that stars the Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. At this point, what role hasn't Cage played (besides Superman)? The deal will cover the rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. So almost everywhere.

The man behind this movie is Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary Red Penguins. He wrote the script based on the adaptation of a novel by John Williams. ﻿The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage's Saturn Films. The money behind this movie comes from Ingenious Media.﻿ That's a lot to take in we know. We don't have an official release date yet but we know that principal photography will begin this fall.

Saban Capital Group LLC is an American investment firm based in Los Angeles, California focused on media, entertainment, and communications investments. Formed in 2010 by Haim Saban, Saban Capital Group owns Saban Films, part of Univision Communications, and part of Celestial Tiger Entertainment.﻿ Again that's a whole lot to take in but now you know a little background. ﻿﻿

As far as the film goes, this is what we know so far. Butcher's Crossing is set in the 1870s, and finds Cage's character taking on a young Harvard dropout, who is seeking his destiny in the Colorado wilderness. What awaits them is a journey through the wild as they risk everything. It's one of the first Western movies to star the veteran actor, as Nicolas Cage will also take on a Western role in The Old Way.

﻿Cage has been cranking out movies for some time and none are the same. He recently stated that he doesn't have any desire to retire and can't see himself doing anything else. He most recently earned rave reviews for his performance in the indie thriller Pig. Out of all the movies he has done ...I personally recommend watching that film, as do most critics.

Saban Films has a lot of films under their belt as of recently. Some of those have included Todd Randall's Under the Stadium Lights starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; the Charles Dickens' adaptation Twist starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy Sister of the Groom.﻿ The pandemic opened up a lot of doors for actors as well as studios as far as putting out movies faster and cheaper with so many streaming services to choose from. Well named actors have jumped on the opportunity to make these films as the larger studios look for blockbusters to regain their momentum after the shutdown. ﻿

He is also set to appear in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage plays himself and has said that once it is finished, he will never watch it. ﻿What do you think of Cage's films? For me, he had done so many that I typically watch all of his just to see what type of role he will play. Leave your comments for us and keep following for breaking news.