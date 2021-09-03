Guillermo del Toro has become one of the greatest genre moviemakers in the business over the last few decades, bringing to life fantastic worlds and terrifying creatures in the likes of Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, but it was only after the later's streak of awards in 2017 that the director has been in greater demand than ever. One of his latest projects is the Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. Once in development as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, the project sees del Toro stepping away from the camera and instead hand picking some of the best filmmakers in the horror genre to direct some of the best actors in the business through eight tales of terror.

According to Netflix, the series will, "challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales - including two original works by del Toro - will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker."

There has been a full list of episodes and their directors/actors released, and the series pans out as thus:

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro ) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man)

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

Crispin Glover (River's Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

(Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-An Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.

There are some general rules about movie and TV projects, and one of them reminds us that if Crispin Glover is involved, then it is going to be worth taking the time out to watch. There is currently no news on when the series will be arriving on the platform, but it is already looking like a devilish treat.