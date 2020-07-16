Rob Liefeld is the brains behind the creation of the comic book character Deadpool and has been keeping a close eye on the movie adaptations of the character immortalized by Ryan Reynolds. Liefeld is also one of the co-creators of Cable, played by Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2. In an interview with Collider, Liefeld revealed his hope for a solo movie series for Cable, a hope which is shared by Brolin as well.

"Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool's been in like 330 comics, Cable's been in about 520. Yes, I've counted.... In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric."

While Josh Brolin had a supporting role in his first-ever live-action appearance as Cable, there is more than enough backstory for the character to make for a compelling solo origin film. In the comics, Cable is the code name for Nathan Summers, who is the son of Cyclops and a clone of Jean Grey. Nathan is transported to a possible future timeline, where he grows to be a formidable warrior before returning to the present.

Cable's backstory was changed slightly for his live-action debut. The character now belongs to Disney, and his next appearance will be in the MCU, which is also getting ready to welcome newly-rebooted versions of Cyclops, Jean, and the rest of the X-Men. The stage is set for a triumphant if thoroughly confusing reunion for the Summers family. The question is whether Brolin will be the one who continues to play the character moving forward.

Liefeld also weighed in on the disappointment of learning about the animated Deadpool series that was in development at one point under Donald Glover, before the show was axed.

"What I don't really understand is, given the audience, why isn't there a Deadpool cartoon yet? Like, I don't understand that. Right? ... That was a gut punch."

Still, despite the rocky road to getting the Deadpool franchise off the ground, and the murky, undefined future of the series now that Disney is in charge of the whole thing, Liefeld is proud of what the cast and crew of the movies have managed to achieve thus far.

"You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I'm fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I'm extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it's weird."

These quotes about Deadpool, Josh Brolin and the future of Cable in Marvel's MCU were first brought to us by our esteemed friends and colleagues over at Collider.