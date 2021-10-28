Caitlyn Jenner is no novice when it comes to celebrity, scandal, social media or backlash. Many people have been waiting for her inevitable entry into the fray with a headline-making take on the controversial Dave Chappelle stand-up special, The Closer. The reality star threw her Twitter hat into the ring, and predictably, things got heated.

Her response to Chappelle's message of, "I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it that it's me versus that community, that is not what it is," he said. "Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s-t. This has nothing to do with them. It's about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say. For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been loving and supporting, so I don't know what all this nonsense is about."

Her reaction to the statement via tweet reads, "Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn't about the LGBTQ movement. It's about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds."

Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech.



We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds. pic.twitter.com/Nklalj6h5Y — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2021

Many echoed the sentiments that Jenner is speaking from a place of privilege, saying, "It's quite an utterly privileged position you're in to say you're not affected by the blatantly transphobic things David said in this special, Caitlyn. We're not cancelling David, rather we're holding him accountable for what he said."

It's quite an utterly privileged position you're in to say you're not affected by the blatantly transphobic things David said in this special, Caitlyn. We're not cancelling David, rather we're holding him accountable for what he said. — Joshua-ha-ha-ha 🧛🏽 (@joshandallo) October 26, 2021

"I get you. You're point is, Gender identity & Political identity or 2 separate things. LGBTQ doesn't automatically make you liberal. You can still be LGBTQ & support those who hate & want to kill you, makes sense to you, I guess."

I get you. You're point is, Gender identity & Political identity or 2 separate things. LGBTQ doesn't automatically make you liberal. You can still be LGBTQ & support those who hate & want to kill you, makes sense to you, I guess — Jeffrey Snow (@ininterrestrial) October 26, 2021

Others agreed with the reality star's take. "I've been saying that for a long time. Someone needs to cancel the cancel culture. If they can complain a cancel things why can't others complain and cancel them?"

I've been saying that for a long time. Someone needs to cancel the cancel culture. If they can complain a cancel things why can't others complain and cancel them? — kaiv man (@capn_kaveman) October 26, 2021

"Thank You! I love a woman that speaks with conviction and with a clear-head..idc what no one says I love you for standing up for Dave, for being able to see that he is an ally to your community not a foe...even if he disagrees with some things, love is not lost."

Thank You! I love a woman that speaks with conviction and with a clear-head..idc what no one says I love you for standing up for Dave, for being able to see that he is an ally to your community not a foe...even if he disagrees with some things, love is not lost. 💃🏿🙏🏾❤ — ChristinaTheBean (@ChristinaDaBean) October 27, 2021

However, the overarching response to the stirring and timely tweet from the Twitter masses was more along the lines of, "Help me out here. Why does anyone, literally ANYONE give a flying flip what Kaitlyn Jenner's opinion is? Please. Tell me. I really want to know. I get free speech, but why does this person's opinion about ANYTHING merit media attention?"

The backlash/attention paid to Caitlyn Jenner amidst the controversial topic of what constitutes free speech vs. hate speech diverts what could be a linear discussion leading to some kind of understanding and resolution to the discourse.