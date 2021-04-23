It's true. Caitlyn Jenner has announced her campaign to run for governor of California on Friday, and she's already made things official by filing the necessary paperwork. Dubbing her new political campaign Caitlyn for California, Jenner has also launched a website asking for donations for her mission to give the state an "honest leader with a clear vision."

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsompic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

"Our campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento," the gold medal winning Olympian said on Twitter after announcing her campaign.

"As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before its too late," Jenner, who's running as a Republican, also said. "Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn't afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

In a statement released by the Caitlyn for California campaign, she added: "California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

Of course, Jenner will not be the first celebrity to run for governor of California. Arnold Schwarzenegger served as the 38th governor of the state between 2003 to 2011, leaving after reaching his term limit and resuming his acting career. There hasn't been a Republican governor in California in the years since, and that's something that Jenner is looking to change with her Caitlyn for California campaign.

This isn't the first time Jenner has toyed with the idea of getting into politics. She teased a run against Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018, but never officially announced a campaign. There were unconfirmed reports from earlier this month that Jenner was considering a California governor run, but it wasn't until now that the news has been officially confirmed and announced.

Jenner has also been criticized for her decision to vote for Donald Trump in 2016, though she would later be more critical of the now-former president of the United States. In a 2018 op-ed written for the Washington Post, Jenner claimed she was mistaken in her belief that Trump would support the LGBTQ+ community. This followed previous criticisms on social media against Trump relating to his ban on transgender people serving in the military.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner said in the op-ed.

While it remains to be seen if Jenner can come out on top in her bid to become governor of California, she can be seen by her supporters on television in the meantime. After she was featured for several seasons on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her own reality series I Am Cait chronicling her gender transition, Jenner has continued to make sporadic movie and TV appearances. She was recently featured as a contestant on the fifth season of The Masked Singer. This news comes to us from Caitlyn Jenner on Twitter.