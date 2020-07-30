Southern Californian residents in the Los Angeles area were woken up a bit earlier than normal this morning when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck. The quake occurred just before 4:30am PST, starting as a large jolt, followed by some shaking. It was enough to get a lot of people to bolt from bed, including quite a few celebrities who posted about their experiences on social media. Even though it wasn't the biggest quake, it still left some people rattled.

Full House star John Stamos might have summed it up best with this simple tweet: "Like we need this." He then hashtagged "earthquake." The quake was centered in San Fernando, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and it was felt across the L.A. Basin and into Orange County. Thankfully no damage has been reported. "Today's quake are garden variety California quakes. In an area with lots of faults and both the 1994 Northridge and 1971 Sylmar quakes. The good [ordinary] life of the Golden State," said Seismologist Lucy Jones.

Comedian Patton Oswalt realized that his earthquake kit might not be ready for the big one. "Just realized my 'earthquake kit' is a bag of Doritos and one snow boot," Oswalt joked. A few aftershocks followed throughout the early morning, which included a magnitude 3.3 at 4:38am and a magnitude 3.8 at 6:48am, both in San Fernando. Child's Play actress Jennifer Tilly thought about maybe having to leave her house. She said, "Perhaps I should get out of bed and put on something cute in case I have to suddenly flee..." Even though earthquakes happen all day every day, they are still unnerving. Even Child's Play creator Don Mancini was spooked by it.

Khloe Kardashian tweeted, "Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed." When the quake was first reported it was at 4.5 magnitude, though it has since been downgraded. Like Jennifer Tilly, actress Kat Dennings thought she was going to have to leave her house. "You know what's f***ed up? I knew it was funny as I tried to put pants on in an earthquake and one of the legs was inside out," she joked. Singer Kelly Clarkson also tweeted about her experience. You can read what she had to say below.

"My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they're discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time. I'm just happy they're more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!"

The LAPD wanted everybody to know that nothing significant happened, but also wanted to remind people not to call 9-1-1 unless it was a serious emergency. "Good morning Los Angeles. Yes, we felt it too. Our 9-1-1 & communications systems are very robust and were not impacted by the earthquake. All operations are normal. A reminder, when an earthquake does happen, please don't call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency." In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of a magnitude 3.0 or greater, not counting today's event. The Los Angeles Times was one of the first outlets to report on the earthquake this morning.

