Director Luca Guadagnino's 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama Call Me by Your Name 2 was a major awards contender at the time, boasting two wonderful performances at the movie's center by actors Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. A sequel has been on the cards since soon after the first movie's release, and Guadagnino has now confirmed that both Hammer and Chalamet will be returning to continue their sexually charged journey.

"Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie."

Fans will no doubt be relieved to hear of Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer's involvement, with a good portion of the success from Call Me by Your Name being attributed to the two actor's effortless chemistry, the sequel would have lost something special had they not been involved.

Director Luca Guadagnino began discussing his desire to make a sequel not long after Call Me by Your Name was released. The first movie begins in the summer of 1983, with precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman spending the days with his family at their 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy. He soon meets Oliver, a handsome doctoral student who's working as an intern for Elio's father. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of their surroundings, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever. With the first movie ending with Elio and Oliver apart, with the latter engaged to be married no less, fans have been eager to find out what happens next.

The book on which the first movie is based on received a follow-up last year entitled Find Me and once again written by author André Aciman. It is not yet known whether the big screen sequel will follow the book or not, with director Guadagnino having previously shared his ideas for the sequel, at one point mentioning he plans to include the AIDS crisis in the story.

Sadly, progress on the sequel to Call Me by Your Name has been halted, much like everything in Hollywood at the moment, due to the ongoing global circumstances.

"Before [this], I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold."

Though this is, of course, a little disappointing, it does confirm that plans for the sequel are ready to go ahead once the situation eases off. It is also worth noting that Guadagnino's update suggests that a new screenwriter is being sought after, meaning that the first movie's scribe, James Ivory, will not be returning.

Call Me by Your Name was nominated for 4 Oscars including Best Picture, ultimately winning the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was still one of the most critically-acclaimed films of 2017 and featured a star-making performance from Chalamet. Further details about the sequel may remain unknown at this time. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.