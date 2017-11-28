Armie Hammer has been digitally neutered in his new movie Call Me by Your Name. If it weren't for the magic of CGI, the Lone Ranger actor's wardrobe malfunction would have garnered the critical hit an X-Rating, which would have meant certain death at the box office and canceled out any chance of Oscar glory for the star.

Armie Hammer is getting a lot of praise for his turn in Call Me By Your Name, but his privates almost got all the attention. Director Luca Guadagnino was doing a recent interview with cast mates Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg to chat about the movie with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios this past Monday. And that's when the subject of Hammer's testicles came up.

The chat was down and dirty, and didn't shy away from some of the more controversial subjects explored in the movie. In case you aren't familiar with the drama yet, here's the official synopsis for Call Me By Your Name, which my explain why Armie's hammer was making an unexpected appearance in the movie.

"It's the summer of 1983, and precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy. He soon meets Oliver, a handsome doctoral student who's working as an intern for Elio's father. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of their surroundings, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever."

In the movie, Armie Hammer is wearing some 'ulrta-short pants'. And these were cause for the extra expense of digital editing utilized in the non-VFX drama. Armie admits this.

"There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie. They were short shorts, what are you gonna do?"

Director Luca Guadagnino hinted that Armie was a little too big for his small shorts. Which Cohen quickly made light of. The cast joked that while Armie Hammer's testicles had been removed from the final cut of the movie, Guadagnino may have snuck them back in as an Easter egg in what could be the grossest game of 'Where's Waldo?" this Oscar season.

There is a very controversial peach scene in the movie. It finds Hammer's co-star pleasuring himself into a piece of the fruit. Armie took this as an opportunity for a fun quip.

"If you look carefully at all the trees, it's not all peaches."

Hammer and Guadagnino expressed a mutual love for each other, which they believe shines through their collaborative effort. Guadagnino agreed that making a movie should be a bonding experience.

"For me to make a movie, it's really creating a family. Having a very profound familial bond with the people I'm doing the movies with, where you literally and constantly fall in love with all of them. Sometimes, this emotional flow can be very intense. Very! As it was with Armie. And then it can be very complicated."

The same sex romance is getting a lot of Oscar buzz, only equaled at the moment by Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. Critics are speculating that Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name are heading towards another face-off similar to the one had by La La Land and Moonlight earlier this year. The movie is now playing in select theaters. This latest news arrived courtesy of people.com.