English indie rock band Florence + the Machine will be contributing a brand new original song to the upcoming Disney movie Cruella. Walt Disney Studios treated the public to a sneak peak of the song, which has been uploaded alongside brand new visuals from the film. The snippet of the song entitled 'Call me Cruella', evokes a sense of wild free-spiritedness akin to that of the 1970s when the film is set. It builds towards a dramatic crescendo, as viewers bear witness to some of the madness of Cruella de Vil they can expect from the upcoming movie.

Enthuses Florence Welch, lead vocalist and primary songwriter of Florence + the Machine, "Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfilment of a long held childhood dream."

Four albums deep into their career, Florence + the Machine have been nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. Additionally, the band headlined the world famous Glastonbury festival in 2015 making Florence Welch the first British female headliner this century.

Welch worked closely on the song with Emmy winning composer and pianist Nicholas Britell, who is responsible for scoring the Cruella soundtrack." I'm so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella's beautiful madness." she adds. Commenting on the song and the film's soundtrack, Britell said this

"I am a massive fan of Florence's, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on Call me Cruella. With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60's and 70's London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums."

Britell has worked on a number of notable movie projects over the years including Vice, Moonlight, The Big Short and more recently David Michôd's 2019 epic war drama The King.﻿ He is also responsible for scoring the HBO series Succession for which he won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Original Main Title Theme'.

The upcoming Disney movie Cruella is a live-action feature film following the devilish exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film 101 Dalmatians. Set in the 1970s, during London's burgeoning punk-rock scene, Cruella ﻿will serve as a prequel to the original animated movie and is expected to be somewhat of an origin story with Disney revealing that it will look at the 'course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.'

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Academy Award winner Emma Stone will star as the titular Cruella, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in supporting roles. Cruella is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 28, 2021 and become simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one off fee. The song 'Call me Cruella' will be featured in the film and on both the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album which will both be released on Walt Disney Records on May 21.