It looks like the Call of Duty movie could be happening a little sooner than we thought. The video game series has been going strong for 15 years now and it's been eyed as a big screen adaptation in Hollywood over the past handful of years. It looks like things on that front are going well as the movie could begin shooting early next year, according to the screenwriter.

During a recent interview, Kiernan Fitzgerald, who previously penned Snowden for Oliver Stone, revealed what he could about the Call of Duty movie. At this point, it isn't much. He did, however, drop the interesting tidbit that, if all goes well, they plan to shoot in spring 2019, meaning that cameras could be rolling on this adaptation in just a handful of months. Here's what Fitzgerald had to say about it.

"We have a great director attached, a guy named Stefano Sollima who made a fantastic series called Gomorrah to date is the most popular Italian television show and really worth watching. And he then recently directed the sequel to Sicario which is called Soldado, so we're very excited to have him on board and we hope to have production begin this spring."

We learned back in February that Stefano Sollima was the man entrusted to bring the video game franchise to the big screen. Sicario: Day of the Soldado wasn't a massive box office hit, but it did comparable business to the first movie and was reasonably well-received. What it did do was prove that he knows how to direct action very efficiently, while also mixing in very effective drama. That sounds like exactly what a Call of Duty movie would need.

Activision Blizzard Studios, the movie division of the popular gaming company, has been putting the project together. What's interesting is that we haven't heard word of them partnering with another studio for distribution. Nor have we heard anything in regards to casting. If indeed they do plan to shoot Call of Duty in the spring, we should expect to hear some news on both fronts sooner rather than later. Either that, or Kiernan Fitzgerald is being a little overly optimistic in his assessment.

To date, the Call of Duty games have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide and the latest release, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, has been a huge success after its launch earlier this month. Bringing video games to the big screen is nothing new, but these adaptations have generally enjoyed relatively limited success. Nobody has truly cracked the code just yet. Maybe this can be the thing that finally gets it right. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. Feel free to check out the full interview clip with Kieran Fitzgerald from the Discussing Film YouTube channel for yourself below.