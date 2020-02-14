Activision's Call of Duty movie has been put on hold indefinitely. The news comes from the movie's director Stefano Sollima. The director was announced almost exactly two years ago and the project was supposedly going to go into production in early 2019. However, the year came and went without any real updates. Fans of the video game franchise we're already pretty sure that the movie was never going to happen, and now, unfortunately, it appears they were right.

In a new interview, Sicario 2 director Stefano Sollima was asked about Call of Duty. The movie was first announced by Activision back in 2015, so fans were excited to see that Sollima was on board to direct the movie. With that being said, the director now has some bad news. You can read what Sollima had to say about the long-awaited project below.

"Well, the Call of Duty film has remained a bit like this... We wrote the script with Scott Silver (Joker), and let's say that the idea of ​​expanding the universe, the world of Call of Duty... is no longer (at the moment) an industrial priority of the group, of Activision... So, trivially, it has stood still, which happens quite frequently there in America."

Stefano Sollima went on to say that the Call of Duty big screen adaptation is now "in limbo," which doesn't look good, especially since the project has been in development for at least five years now. Sollima wanted to do something different with the movie to make it stand alone from its video game history. This would have really been the only way to go with this type of movie. He had this to say about his idea back in 2018.

"I feel that a movie must be completely different as an experience from any video games. So meaning that in order to make a good movie based on a video game, you have to betray the structure. You must ignore the idea that they did a video game. You need to create something that is completely new and a great movie."

While Stefano Sollima's ideas for Call of Duty sounded promising, it doesn't look like it's ever going to get off the ground. At least not with Sollima attached. The director will more than likely go on to pursue different projects in the near future, unless Activision decides to change their minds about the long-awaited project. Sollima previously expressed interest in working with Chris Pine and Tom Hardy on the movie.

Chris Pine and Tom Hardy in a Call of Duty movie directed by Stefano Sollima would have been a pretty big deal. It also would have been quite costly to pull off at that same time, which may or may not be why Activision seems to have gotten cold feet. Hopefully the studio will come out with an official update in the weeks to come. But, for now, it doesn't look very promising. The interview with Stefano Sollima was originally conducted by Bad Taste.