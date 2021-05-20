As action movies go, few are more memorable than Rambo and ﻿ Die Hard﻿. Both movies have accrued multiple sequels, and have become a large part of pop culture in the western world. Now, for the first time, the heroes of both franchises, John Rambo and John McClane will be playable on the popular videogame series Call of Duty.

Gamers will now be able to control the 80s Action Heroes whilst playing the franchise's Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War titles. Both stars will be downloadable as part of Call of Duty's mid-season update for Season Three starting today, May 20th. ﻿Stallone and Willis join pop stars Dua Lipa and Stormzy as celebrities who now feature on video games in what is becoming a growing trend for real-life people to feature on console-based games.

Recently, it was revealed that Kiyan Prince, a 15-year-old Londoner who was stabbed to death in 2006, will be brought back as a playable character on EA Sports' football simulation game FIFA. It was Prince's dream to become a professional footballer, and he was signed to Queens Park Rangers' academy prior to his death. It is hoped that his inclusion within the game will help to discourage knife crime and, as such, save lives.

Sylvester Stallone was last seen starring as John Rambo in 2019's ﻿Rambo: Last Blood﻿ almost four decades after the release of the character's first outing in 1982 with ﻿First Blood﻿. Meanwhile, Bruce Willis' John McClane was last featured on the big screen in ﻿A Good Day To Die Hard﻿ in 2013, the fifth title in the series. A sixth and final ﻿Die Hard﻿﻿ movie is rumoured to be in the works but it seems we have seen the last of Stallone's Rambo, who's wounds at the end of ﻿Rambo: Last Blood﻿ hinted at the death of the iconic character.

Sylvester Stallone will soon feature as the voice of King Shark in DC's ﻿The Suicide Squad﻿, being released in July. The actor is also set to feature in the upcoming Julius Avery production ﻿Samaritan,﻿ along with ﻿Little America﻿ and the fourth iteration of popular action series ﻿The Expendables﻿. Bruce Willis, meanwhile, was last seen in Edward Drake's sci-fi outing ﻿Cosmic Sin﻿ and has no less than 14 upcoming projects.

Willis will first feature in Midnight In The Switchgrass,﻿ due for release in July, and will go on to star in ﻿Out of Death, Apex﻿ and ﻿American Siege﻿ among others. ﻿Rumoured titles for the sixth edition of the Die Hard franchise have included ﻿Die Hard: Year One﻿ and the script's own title ﻿McClane.﻿The movie is said to feature Bruce Willis as both a 60-year-old weathered version ﻿of John McClane and a younger incarnation in his 20's.

In an interview with Empire﻿,﻿﻿ the movie's producer Lorenzo diBonaventura, said, "You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in says, 'McCLANE'. We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before." Whether or not the final outing for John McClane comes to fruition, fans will enjoy playing as both the ﻿Die Hard﻿ character and ﻿Rambo in ﻿Call Of Duty﻿'s latest update. This video comes from the Call of Duty Youtube channel.