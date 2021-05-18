A couple of bonafide 80s action icons are coming to Call of Duty. Both John Rambo, as portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in the movies, as well as John McClane, played by Bruce Willis in the Die Hard franchise, are making their way to the wildly popular video games as part of the 80s Action Heroes event. A new trailer released by Activision previous the action, including glimpses at them in action, as well as previews of iconic locations.

The video game trailer opens with some action shots of Rambo before the 80s Action Heroes title card comes up. We get some voice over that is very much reminiscent of an 80s movie trailer. We also see some familiar locations, such as Nakatomi Plaza. Interestingly, the footage shows us an awful lot of Rambo, yet we don't see much, if any, John McClane. Whether or not they are saving that reveal for after the launch remains to be seen. Either way, both characters will be added to all current Call of Duty games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Old War, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile.

The Rambo bundle will be available on May 19. The bundle includes the Legendary Operator and two Finishing Moves, including one using his signature bow and arrow. It also comes with three Legendary Weapon Blueprints, an assault rifle, an LMG and a Knife Blueprint, as well as a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, and an Epic Watch and Charm. The Die Hard bundle will be made available on the same day. It includes the Legendary Operator, a Finishing Move and three Legendary Weapon Blueprints. The blueprints are for a tactical rifle, two SMG and one assault rifle. The bundle also comes with a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, an Epic Watch and an Epic Weapon Charm.

These are, indeed, two of the most iconic action characters in cinema history. And they both might have some gas left in the tank outside of video games. Rambo: Last Blood wasn't exactly a hit but Sylvester Stallone has not entirely ruled out a sixth entry in the series. There has also been talk of a TV show over the years, though nothing has come to fruition. Meanwhile, the idea of a Die Hard prequel/sequel that would show John McClane in his younger years before the events of the original movie is still supposedly in the cards. We haven't heard much by way of concrete deals on that front since the Disney/Fox merger though.

Both the Rambo and Die Hard content will be live on May 19 at 9 PM PT, following updates to Black Ops Cold War on May 18 Warzone on May 19 at 9 PM PT. Additionally, the 80s Action Heroes event will arrive for Call of Duty: Mobile on May 20 at 5 PM PT. Activision says to expect John McClane and John Rambo to appear in the store, as well as the limited-time Multiplayer Mode Guns Blazing. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via CallOfDuty.com.