I have not seen Netflix and Blumhouse's new thriller Cam. Truth be told, I didn't even think the movie was worth the time when it was first getting the promotional rounds a month or so ago. But in the time since the film has been gathering up more and more praise and firmly becoming a genuine word-of-mouth hit. I mean the film currently holds a killer 98% fresh score over on Rotten Tomatoes for Thano's sake! The consensus reads: "Smart and suspenseful, CAM is a techno-thriller that's far more than the sum of its salacious parts, and an outstanding showcase for Madeline Brewer in the leading role." That works for me!

And even if you're one of those peeps (and fair enough if you are) that gives exactly bupkis about tomatoes, rotten or not, how about this praise: Stephen King himself has even shown up on Twitter to share his love and show his respect for the film, especially Madeline Brewer's performance, with the reigning King of Horror writing this.

Loved CAM, on Netflix. Great lead performance by Madeline Brewer. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 20, 2018

And with all of this love being spat the film's way, not only will I be giving it a look-see tonight, but Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum is evidently more than welcome to the idea of producing Cam 2. Blum let us all know about his enthusiasm for the original movie and the prospect of a sequel over on Twitter when a fan asked the mega-horror producer if we are "ever going to see more Cam? I need a sequel?" to which Blum replied, simply.

I’d love to make one! https://t.co/GQ8YKOwMKB — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 29, 2018

Again, I have not had the chance to check out the film myself, but I plan to remedy that as soon as I can step away from my computer later tonight. Wait, it's Friday night? Oh, the hell with it. It looks like me and the little lady are staying in for some Blumhouse/Netflix thrills and chills. She'll be more than okay with it, I'm thinking, as I just realized the fact that the movie's star Madeline Brewers was in the first season of Netflix's hit prison-comedy series Orange is the New Black. SPOILER ALERT: She played the neck-tattooed druggy that Pornstache killed and hide in the closet somewhere towards the middle of the premiere season. Since then Brewer has gone on to some pretty big roles, most recently was Hulu's massively successful take on The Handmaid's Tale. But I haven't seen that one. So, let's just go with, no comment.

For those who are completely unaware, the Netflix Blumhouse thriller Cam follows, 'a camgirl who has her principles until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.

The flick was directed by first-time filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber from a screenplay written by first-time screenwriter Isa Mazzei. The script is based on a story by Goldhaber, Mazzei and Isabelle Link-Levy and is partially based on Mazzei's own experience working as a camgirl. Along with Brewer, the movie stars Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid, and Michael Dempsey. The film premiered at Fantasia Fest back in July and has been streaming on Netflix since mid-November. This bit of news was pulled from Jason Blum's Twitter.