A new trailer for Cam has dropped online. The movie is one of the latest horror offerings making its way to Netflix in the very near future. While the streaming service has a spotty track record in the genre department, this comes from Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind Get Out, The Purge, the new Halloween and much more, which should serve as encouragement. Plus, it's got an intriguing premise centered on a cam girl who finds herself (kind of literally) in a very bad and bloody situation.

The trailer starts out with various shots of cam girls doing their thing and, despite what one may feel about that as a means of making money, things appear to be pretty normal, taking context into account. Then some vaguely violent imagery starts cropping up and things take a turn for the weird. Somehow, someone else, who appears to be a clone of our protagonist, has taken over her cam channel. From there, things get bloody, bizarre and horrific.

Cam is described as a "technology-driven psychological thriller," which is set in the world of webcam-based adult entertainment. The story centers on Alice (Madeline Brewer), an ambitious camgirl who wakes up one day and discovers an exact replica of herself has replaced her on her own cam show. As this clone begins to test the limits of Alice's internet identity, the control that she once had over her life begins to slip away. Alice begins a struggle to get back what's been taken from her on a path that leads her back to her show and the person pretending to be her.

Blumhouse has made a killing in recent years by turning low-budget horror offerings into huge hits at the box office. So one might take it as a bad sign that this particular title, which comes from director Daniel Goldhaber, is making its way to Netflix as opposed to theaters. This doesn't appear to be a situation akin to what Paramount did with The Cloverfield Paradox. For starters, Cam has done very well critically after making the festival rounds this year, as it currently boasts a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also took home several prizes, including best screenplay at Fantasia and the audience award at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. It's also well worth noting that Hush, another Blumhouse feature, went straight to Netflix and that was easily one of the best horror movies released in 2016.

Daniel Goldhaber penned the screenplay with Isabelle Link-Levy and Isa Mazzei, who drew upon her own experience as a former camgirl. The cast also includes Patch Darragh (The First Purge), Melora Walters (Venom) and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why). Those who are interested luckily won't have too long to wait, as Cam is set to arrive on November 16 on Netflix and, for those who would like to see it on the big screen, at select Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Netflix streaming YouTube channel below.