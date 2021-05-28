Cameron Boyce would be celebrating his 22nd birthday today, and fans of the late actor are paying tribute on social media. Known to Disney fans for his roles in the Descendants movies and the Disney Channel series Jessie, Boyce was a rising star when he suddenly passed away in July 2019 due to complications from epilepsy. He was only 20 years old at the time.

The sting of losing Cameron Boyce at such a young age is still painful for many fans. On Twitter, Boyce's name is now trending as thousands of fans have been posting tribute messages. Including some photos of Boyce in a party hat, one fan wrote, "it's this angel's birthday today!! happy 22nd birthday cameron boyce, we will forever love you and miss you."

it’s this angel’s birthday today!!

happy 22nd birthday cameron boyce, we will forever love you and miss you <33 pic.twitter.com/jZYzy6coaf — phoebe • CAMERON DAY (@faecrows) May 27, 2021

"Happy 22nd Birthday to the angel Cameron Boyce that was taken way too soon it'll never feel real that your actually gone," says another fan.

Happy 22nd Birthday to the angel Cameron Boyce that was taken way too soon it'll never feel real that your actually gone 💕🥺 pic.twitter.com/eI00gjn3tm — Cara 💜// Owen's MUA (@Cara_Xx_) May 28, 2021

"Happy Birthday to Cameron Boyce, a beautiful soul that would've been 22 years old today," another tweet says. "Gone way too soon. I hope you're celebrating up there."

Happy Birthday to Cameron Boyce, a beautiful soul that would’ve been 22 years old today. Gone way too soon. I hope you’re celebrating up there.🥺🎂🕊 pic.twitter.com/fsFfOEQNKL — madison ‧₊˚✩彡 (@offthedestiny) May 28, 2021

In the Descendants movies, Boyce played the son of Cruella de Vil. That makes it all the more painful for some fans who noticed that the new movie Cruella just so happene to be released on Boyce's birthday. One tweet reads: "Disney releasing Cruella on the same day as cameron boyce's birthday is just painful."

disney releasing cruella on the same day as cameron boyce’s birthday is just painful pic.twitter.com/JgUu7fe0r2 — ash || stream pinned!! (@starkstreep) May 22, 2021

"I'm sure there's a timeline where Cameron Boyce went on to become one of the leading comedic actors in Hollywood. He was certainly headed down that path. But sadly, we live in the timeline where we never got to see what could have been and never will. Happy birthday, Cameron," another fan tweeted, imagining what could have been.

I’m sure there’s a timeline where Cameron Boyce went on to become one of the leading comedic actors in Hollywood. He was certainly headed down that path. But sadly, we live in the timeline where we never got to see what could have been and never will.



Happy birthday, Cameron. 😢 pic.twitter.com/CdlHMzVwnb — Stormy (ft. The Future Empress Daisy) (@StormTheArtist) May 28, 2021

"He was my first crush, he was an amazing kid," says someone else. "He died way too soon and he deserved to be here celebrating his 22nd birthday with his friends and family. We love and miss you so much Cameron Boyce."

He was my first crush, he was an amazing kid. He died way too soon and he deserved to be here celebrating his 22nd birthday with his friends and family. We love and miss you so much Cameron Boyce. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LhCfZHWPH2 — Sam (@Reinhartsupreme) May 28, 2021

And in a video shared to Twitter from Boyce's Pioneering Spirit Award acceptance speech, the actor himself poignantly says, "We all go, and I hope that all of you really think about what it is that you want to leave... what you leave should be bigger than you, and I really believe that."

“what you leave, should be bigger than you.”

-Cameron Boyce 🕊 pic.twitter.com/VmmxtJ0mc6 — phoebe • CAMERON DAY (@_cameronlegacy) May 28, 2021

Boyce appeared in three Descendants movies as Cruella de Vil's son Carlos, the third of which was released posthumously. He also starred as Luke Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie and voiced the young pirate Jake in two seasons of Jake and the Never Land Pirates. The former child star also appeared in the Grown Ups movies and the horror movies Mirrors and Eagle Eye. Boyce can also be seen in multiple episodes of the Amazon Prime series Paradise City, which premiered in March.

It's tragic that we lost Boyce so soon, but his memory lives on through the love of his fans. Happy heavenly birthday to Cameron Boyce. You can see many more tribute posts for the late actor on Twitter.

to the boy who changed our world forever, keep smiling.



We love you Cameron Boyce. pic.twitter.com/hmXozdP5Oj — Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) May 28, 2021

Cameron Boyce could have been 22 today. We miss you bro.😔



(May 28, 1999 - July 6, 2019) pic.twitter.com/jSyAs5LOwP — Keith “AMPHIBIA” Norates (@KJ824norates) May 28, 2021

our boy Cameron Boyce would be turning 22 today, you are sorely missed. heaven is partying, happy birthday my little angel 🖤🤧 pic.twitter.com/G7EtDmxsCT — carol castilho🧚🏻‍♀️ #CelebrateCam (@imspiderhiddles) May 28, 2021