Julianne Moore exited Can You Ever Forgive Me? back in 2015 because of creative differences. However, in a new interview, the Academy Award winning actress reveals that she was actually fired from the project. The movie was released late last year to great critical acclaim and earned star Melissa McCarthy an Oscar nomination for her performance. The movie is based on the confessional memoir of the same name by Lee Israel, which was released back in 2008.

In a new interview, Julianne Moore was asked why she left Can You Ever Forgive Me? At the time of her departure, the movie was only six days away from starting production. Moore seemed a little uncomfortable once she heard the question that was being asked, but held nothing back and answered the question right away. She had this to say.

"I didn't leave that movie, I was fired... Yeah, yeah, Nicole (Holofcener, the original director) fired me. So yeah, that's the truth... I think she didn't like what I was doing. I think that her idea of where the character was different than where my idea of where the character was, and so she fired me."

Julianne Moore also revealed that she still has not seen Can You Forgive Me? because it's "still a sore spot." But, that doesn't mean that she is holding any grudges. Moore said, "I love Melissa McCarthy. I worship her. I think she's fantastic. So, I'm sure she's great." Moore later went on to reveal that the only other job that she had been fired from was from a yogurt stand when she was 15-years old.

Julianne Moore was set to star in Can You Ever Forgive Me? as real-life literary forger Lee Israel. Nicole Holofcener was set to direct and everything fell apart. After Holofcener fired Moore, she was replaced with director Marielle Heller, who went on to earn an Oscar nomination for her screenplay. Holofcener later said, "I felt I had already made it. Every outfit, every location, every actor cast. It was a labor of love. It was traumatic. Terrible." It probably doesn't help matters that the movie went on to receive three Academy Award nominations.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? did not win any of the Academy Awards that it was nominated for, but it is still a critic's favorite. It would have been a completely different movie had it gone forward in 2015 with Julianne Moore starring under the direction of Nicole Holofcener, but it seems like everything worked out for the best in the end. Moore has been nominated for Oscar five times in her career and took home the Best Actress award in 2015 for Still Alice, so 2015 wasn't all bad for the actress. You can watch the interview with Moore below, thanks to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen YouTube channel.