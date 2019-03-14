It looks like a desire to wear a prosthetic nose was the real reason Julianne Moore was fired from Can You Ever Forgive Me? Moore was originally set to star in the movie for director Nicole Holofcener, but the plug was pulled only days away from cameras rolling, leaving the project in limbo. Melissa McCarthy ended up starring while Marielle Heller took over directing duties and the movie became a critical favorite with Academy Award nominations.

In a recent interview, Julianne Moore revealed she had actually been fired from Can You Ever Forgive Me? Most assumed that she left the project due to creative differences, but that was not the case. Instead, Nicole Holofcener fired her. Moore admits that they saw the character, Lee Israel, being portrayed on the big screen in different ways. Now, sources close to the situation say that it was over the actress' insistence to wear a prosthetic nose during the production.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is based on Lee Israel's confessional memoir of the same name and in real-life, Israel, who passed away in 2014, had a nose which some would consider to be large. This is why Julianne Moore wanted to wear a prosthetic nose on the set. Director Nicole Holofcener disagreed with Moore and felt that a fake nose would be too distracting. The two were never able to come up with an agreement or compromise, which led to Moore getting fired from the project. Holofcener was heartbroken that she wasn't able to get the movie done, noting that she had everything ready to go.

Julianne Moore says that her firing from Can You Ever Forgive Me? was her second time that she had ever been let go from a job. The first time was when she was fifteen-years old and worked at a yogurt stand. Moore's big reveal sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment community, with many trying to figure out what exactly the actress would have had to do in order to get fired days before the cameras were scheduled to roll. As it turns out, it was all allegedly over a fake nose.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? ended up becoming a critical sensation and Melissa McCarthy played the part of Lee Israel without the use of a prosthetic nose, so it really would not have mattered all that much when it comes down to it. However, Julianne Moore is an Academy Award winning actress who knows a thing or two about her craft. Maybe it wouldn't have been the worst thing in the world to allow her to wear the fake nose. Regardless, everything seems to have worked out okay for all parties involved. Moore and Nicole Holofcener have yet to respond to the fake nose conspiracy allegations. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the fake nose conspiracy.