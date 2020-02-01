WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil just spent millions on a Super Bowl commercial featuring his beloved dog Scout. However, had MacNeil taken the first vet's opinion, Scout wouldn't be here today. In order to drive this fact home, MacNeil decided to bring attention to the ones responsible for giving Scout a proper diagnosis and treatment. One way to bring the right attention to Scout's doctors was to do something rather outlandish, which MacNeil knew needed to be done.

David MacNeil's 7-year-old golden retriever, Scout, suddenly collapsed in summer 2019. His veterinarian told him the dog had cancer and one month to live, with a survival chance of just 1%. MacNeil was out of the country on business and immediately flew home to be by Scout's side. "I land. Five minutes later I'm at the vet hospital. He's sitting there in the corner wagging his tail going: 'Hey, Dad, great to see you. I'm tired of this place. Let's go home,' "MacNeil said. "And I'm like: 'I'm not putting that dog down. There's absolutely no way.'"

David MacNeil's predicament is not uncommon. Many pet owners can attest to this, unfortunately. Instead of taking the original vet's advice, Scout was taken to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where he was treated with aggressive chemotherapy and radiation that nearly eradicated his tumor. MacNeil was so grateful that he tried to think of a way to thank the Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. He had this to say.

"There's so many companies selling this snack or this beer, that car or truck or whatever. I'm like, 'What can I do that's a really good thing to do to help the university and the school and animals?'"

Thankfully, being a CEO has its perks. David MacNeil was able to pull together $6 million to promote the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine in a 30-second Super Bowl commercial, which you can see below, ahead of the big game tomorrow. While this may seem like a ridiculous amount of money to spend, pet owners from around the world will know exactly what MacNeil went through and immediately relate.

Throwing $6 million in for a Super Bowl commercial is pretty crazy, but it's the right kind of crazy. For every person that takes their pet to one vet, this is a call to get a second opinion. It simultaneously promotes the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine and just getting someone else's opinion. Had David MacNeil listened to the first opinion, Scout would not be starring in his second Super Bowl commercial and giving thanks to the people who saved his life. You can watch the heartwarming Super Bowl commercial below, thanks to the Universtiy of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine YouTube channel.