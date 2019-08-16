Epic Pictures has unveiled the trailer for Candy Corn. Director Josh Hasty, perhaps best known for his cult favorite In Hell Everybody Loves Popcorn, is back with a scary new Halloween thriller that is sure to be a big hit with horror fans this fall. This creepy spookshow spectacular is coming to select theaters this September, and today with have a first look at the terrifying madness hidden within. Epic Pictures has given us the trailer, poster and a number of images. Along for the ride are Candyman himself, Tony Todd and a number of other horror icons.

The trailer kicks off with a pretty brutal attack on a seemingly innocent man by a group of unfeeling thugs. It's shockingly sadistic. This bullied individual then gets a second chance at something resembling life, thanks to a creepy guy in clown makeup and a ritual of sorts. As one might expect, things go haywire. Bodies start to pile up and Halloween becomes a full-blown nightmare for an unsuspecting town.

"Freaks aren't born, they're created."

A new poster has also been released which includes some intriguing imagery, but doesn't feature any of the candy for which the movie is named after. The cast includes P.J. Soles (Halloween), Courtney Gains (Children of the Corn), Tony Todd (Candyman), Pancho Moler (3 from Hell), Sky Elobar (The Greasy Strangler), Caleb Thomas (The Terror of Hallow's Eve), Lovlee Carroll (Anabolic Life), Matt O'Neill (Edgar Allan Poe's Lighthouse Keeper) and Nate Chaney making his feature debut. Joshy Hasty also penned the screenplay in addition to his duties as director. Courtney Gains and Matt O'Neill serve as producers, alongside executive producers Tony Todd, James Claeys of Local Boogeyman Productions, Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios, Benjamin Scrivens of Fright Rags, Lindsey Kowalski and Johnny Cooper.

Candy Corn centers on the town of Grove Hill, Ohio on the eve of Halloween. A traveling carnival is in town for the weekend. Jacob Atkins, a local outcast, has scored a gig as one of the freaks in "Dr. Death's Side Show Spook House Spectacular," the carnival's main attraction. A group of local bullies has set their sights on Jacob for their annual hazing and they take things a bit too far, leaving him dead. Dr. Death has resurrects Jacob as a brutal killing machine who seeks revenge on those who wronged him.

One of the biggest draws for this movie is the award-winning SFX make-up team, which includes Justin Mabry (Halloween), Chris Gallaher (Fear the Walking Dead) and Erik Porn (American Horror Story). The team also includes Russ Lukich (Jurassic Park III) and Dave Hartman (Bubba Ho-Tep), with costume design by Cody Varona, who has worked with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Guns 'n' Roses. Candy Corn is set to hit select theaters on September 13, with the Blu-ray and VOD release set to follow on September 17. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Epic Pictures Group YouTube channel.