Don't expect filmmaker Nia DaCosta's Candyman reboot to be any less violent than its predecessors, as the upcoming horror flick has officially earned its R rating. As proven in three movies so far, the Candyman movies are particularly dark and violent, with all three movies in the series given hard R ratings. According to FilmRatings.com, the anticipated movie has been rated R for "bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references." The listing also reveals that the movie will be titled Say My Name in certain overseas markets, perhaps in areas where the Candyman franchise is not quite as well-known with filmgoers.

The Candyman movie series originates from a short story by Clive Barker included in the Books of Blood collection. Directed by Bernard Rose, the first movie adaptation was released in 1992, starring horror legend Tony Todd as the titular antagonist. Virginia Madsen, Xander Berkeley, and Kasi Lemmons also starred. Its story follows the fictional urban legend of a vengeful spirit known as the "Candyman," the son of a slave who was murdered many years earlier. As the legend goes, saying his name five times in the mirror will conjure the hook-wearing ghost to carry out his revenge.

After two sequels, the Candyman franchise is now set to be rebooted with Nia DaCosta in the director's chair. Described as a spiritual sequel to the original movie, the new Candyman stars Yahta Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. It has also been reported that Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams will be reprising their franchise roles as the Candyman and Anne-Marie McCoy, respectively. Virginia Madsen's role as Helen Lyle will also now be played by Cassie Kramer.

Full details on the new movie's plot aren't entirely clear, but we do have some information about the story. According to Universal Pictures, the new Candyman is set in the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood. Like before, word goes around in the community about the mythical Candyman who shows up when his name is repeated five times into a mirror. In the present day, "a visual artist named Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, a gallery director named Brianna Cartwright, moved into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by the upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind the Candyman."

Originally, Nia DaCosta's Candyman was set to hit theaters on June 12 of this year. Due to the national shutdown of movie theaters, the movie was pulled from the schedule and delayed until October 16, 2020. As of now, this release date is still the plan for the new Candyman, but if theaters end up shutting down en masse again over the coming months, we just might see another delay until next year, akin to The Forever Purge and Halloween Kills getting pushed back to 2021. In any case, whenever it does come out, Candyman will definitely be worth watching for big fans of the franchise. This information comes to us from FilmRatings.com.