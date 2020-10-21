The upcoming fourth installment of the iconic horror franchise Candyman by filmmaker Nia DaCosta will see a new character take on the mantle of the dreaded Candyman. During the Virtual Fireside Chat at Nightstream Fest, DaCosta revealed that her film will differ from the original Candyman in revealing the process by which a mortal man becomes the immortal monster known only as Candyman.

"In the original, he's already a fully formed...I guess monster, we'll say, because that's definitely how he's positioned in the original film, as a monster. And so, it's really like a reveal of like, 'Here's my chest. I'm fully formed, I'm fully grotesque' and in this one, we really wanted it to be a slow progression, and for me, I really wanted to trigger the response of like, you know when all of us have had a rash or something, and we're like, hmm, what's that?"

"Maybe it's a heat rash, and then maybe it doesn't go away for a while and you're like, hm, interesting. Should I go to the doctor? No, it's probably fine. And then for a vast majority of people, it goes away. In this movie, of course, it doesn't go away, it gets worse, and so I wanted to have that effect. If someone goes home after watching this movie and looks at their own rash, or bump, or mosquito bite and is a little more freaked out, then I've done my job. And that's really what I wanted to do, it's about getting inside the head of the audience and really viscerally disturbing them and tracking it psychologically with the sense of the main character."

The upcoming Candyman brings viewers back to the world of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood, which was once the literal haunting ground of a mythical killer named Candyman, who could be summoned by saying his name in the mirror five times.

A visual artist named Anthony McCoy, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, arrives at Cabrini Green seeking new inspiration for his stalling career. That is when McCoy comes to learn of the legend of the Candyman, and decides to use it for one of his projects.

As McCoy delves deeper into the world of myth that is the Candyman, he begins to realize that there is more truth to the stories that he had expected, and they may be triggering a change within him that sets him on the path to becoming the new Candyman.

While the film was meant to release this year, the onset of the global lockdown forced the makers to postpone the release by a year. Tony Todd, who played the original Candyman, and is a part of the new film, has promised fans that the upcoming Candyman does justice to the legacy of the original.

Directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and DaCosta, Candyman features a cast consisting of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa A. Williams, Rebecca Spence, Cassie Kramer, and Tony Todd. The film arrives in theaters sometime in 2021. This news comes from Slashfilm.