Another day, another round of release date delays for upcoming movies. This time, Universal Pictures has opted to do some further shuffling with its release calendar. It comes at the expense of horror fans as several highly-anticipated sequels are now coming much later than expected. Candyman, as well as The Purge 5, have both been pushed back, with the latter title getting bumped well into 2021.

First up, we have Candyman. The upcoming entry in the horror franchise has been pushed back to October 16. The long-awaited entry in the series, which comes from director Nia DaCosta and was produced by Get Out's Jordan Peele, was originally set to arrive in June as part of Universal's summer offerings. With the theater shutdown that kicked off in March, they opted to push it back to September 25 back in April. But, as uncertainty looms with movie theaters reopening dates, the studio decided to give it a bit more breathing room. Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo star, with original Candyman Tony Todd set to feature in some capacity. Though his role remains mysterious.

Moving on, The Purge 5, officially titled The Forever Purge, has been given a new release date. The sequel is now set to arrive on July 9, 2021. The latest entry in the franchise had originally been expected this summer. However, back in May, it was delayed indefinitely. The studio has opted to push it to next year. Everardo Gout (Luke Cage) is directing, working from a script by franchise creator James DeMonaco. It is expected that this entry will move the series outside of major metropolitan areas. Beyond that, not much else has been revealed.

The other major delays were with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. The previously announced sequels to 2018's Halloween were intended to be released this year and next year. Instead, Halloween Kills has been pushed a full year to October 15, 2021, with Halloween Ends doing the same, now set for October 14, 2022. Jamie Lee Curtis will once again reprise her role as Laurie Strode to take on Michael Myers, with David Gordon Green returning to direct. Candyman will attempt to fill the Halloween season void now that Micahel Myers will be waiting another year to return to Haddonfield.

Universal has been served a significant blow this year as the studio had already delayed several major titles to next year. Minions: The Rise of Gru, Fast & Furious 9 and Sing 2 were all pushed to 2021, with the long-waited Wicked adaptation removed from its calendar entirely. AMC, Regal and Cinemark are set to reopen their theaters at the end of the month. The first blockbusters on deck for release are Christopher Nolan's time-bending thriller Tenet (August 12) and Disney's live-action remake of Mulan (August 21). But their respective release dates have been shifting as of late as well. This news was previously reported by Variety.