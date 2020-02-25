Director Jordan Peele has only put his camera to two movies so far in his career, that of Get Out and Us, but already he has emerged as one of the most exciting modern horror filmmakers. So, fans are very excited for his upcoming spiritual sequel to 1992's seminal slasher Candyman, a movie which we now have a brand new, starkly beautiful poster, as well as a couple of clips teasing the amount of screaming we can expect. You have to click on the first tweet to see a quick teaser, with the full teaser revealed in the second tweet.

Though Jordan Peele is not directing the upcoming Candyman, he is on board as both writer and producer alongside Win Rosenfeld. The poster depicts a honey-covered hook, a weapon that should send shivers down the spines of fans of the original movie, along with text that reads "Dare to say his name". If the original is anything to go by, the people who say his name 5 times will no doubt end up getting killed in some rather gruesome ways with this weapon, so it is probably best to not say his name. In fact, maybe just avoid saying anything just to be safe.

The first clip meanwhile shows several characters from the upcoming Candyman not heeding this advice and saying the name 'Candyman' several times. So, the next piece of advice is to just stay away from them as best as you can. The second clip shows a glimpse of the terror that comes with making the mistake of saying the previously mentioned name, as it depicts the unveiling of Candyman's infamous hook weapon followed by one of the characters dropping a cup and running away screaming. Expect to see a lot more of that when the full trailer drops on Thursday.

For those unaware, the first Candyman movie follows a University of Chicago student who, while researching urban folklore, snoops around the housing projects of Cabrini Green to find more about the legend of the Candyman who supposedly appears whenever one looks into the mirror and repeats his name five times to slash his victims with a metal hook. Only after she witnesses the atrocities herself, does she believe he exists. To her horror, he wants her to join him in his afterlife dimension.

Jordan Peele has discussed the movie previously, stating it's importance as well as his eagerness to bring the story to a new audience.

"The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker - and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker's legend."

Candyman will be directed by Nia DaCosta, and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo as well as Tony Todd who is returning as the title character. Universal Pictures has scheduled Candyman for a release on June 12, 2020.

The official Candyman account revealed the brand new poster for the Candyman sequel in their Twitter header, as well as releasing the clips via the same account.

Dare to say his name.



Click below to tweet #Candyman 5 times in one post and get your first look. See the trailer on Thursday. — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) February 25, 2020