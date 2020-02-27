Universal Pictures released the Candyman trailer earlier today, a "spiritual sequel" to the original 1992 horror classic. It is produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and directed by up-and-comer Nia DaCosta (Little Woods). DaCosta has shed some light on her new entry in the franchise. Expect to see lots of gore, and at least some Tony Todd.

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele appeared at a press event ahead of the Candyman trailer drop. Peele, who produces and co-wrote the movie, doesn't have the bloodiest sensibilities as a director. DaCosta, on the other hand, declared that she loves gore and isn't going to be shy about showing those things to the audience. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I really love gore. Jordan's really brilliant at not showing everything, and my instinct is to do the exact opposite. But there's... a good amount of things you don't want to see, that I make you look at."

Even with the trailer out, much remains mysterious about Candyman. We know it centers on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, an artist, and his girlfriend, who move into the now-gentrified area of Chicago where the original movie takes place. Once there, Abdul-Mateen's character begins exploring the urban legend known as Candyman, with violent results. Based on what we see in the trailer, it looks like he may be taking something of a dark turn in the movie. Nia DaCosta explained that this new entry will take a look at the effects of gentrification.

"The movie in the '90s has a vision of Cabrini-Green where it's sort of on its way to being knocked down... Like, there's an ArcLight really close to where Cabrini-Green used to be. What we do in our film is talk about the ghosts that have been left behind because of gentrification, and in particular, Cabrini-Green."

Tony Todd played the iconic horror villain in the original Candyman, as well as the sequels. It was unclear early on if the actor would be brought back once again, but he voiced his desire to do so. We know Todd is involved in some way, but the trailer didn't give us much in the way of clues on that front. For fans of the genre, this is one of the biggest questions heading into the movie. Nia DaCosta isn't ready to spoil any surprises.

"Well well well... I really love Tony Todd, he's iconic. And I will say what we've done with this film is... is great. And Tony's great. Jordan's great. I don't want to give anything away."

Unfortunately, we'll probably have to wait until the sequel hits theaters to learn just how much involvement Tony Todd has in it. The cast also includes Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. Jordan Peele penned the screenplay alongside Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Candyman is set to hit theaters on June 12. This news comes to us via SyFy Wire.