Director Jordan Peele has proven himself to be quite adept at crafting genuinely creepy, intelligent horror. However, Peele is not directing the upcoming Candyman, instead deciding to be on staff as a producer. In a recent interview, Peele revealed why he is not behind the camera as director, and, more importantly, why Nia DaCosta is a much better choice.

"I was working on Us when this would have happened. But quite honestly, Nia is better to shoot this than I am. I'm way too obsessed with the original tales in my head. I probably wouldn't be any good. But Nia has a steady manner about her which you don't see a lot in the horror space. She's refined, elegant, every shot is beautiful. It's a beautiful, beautiful movie. I'm so glad I didn't mess it up."

So, it sounds like a busy schedule kept Jordan Peele from taking on directing duties. Peele though asserts that the actual Candyman director Nia DaCosta, is a much more fitting choice anyway, describing her as refined and elegant. Peele also states that the upcoming horror flick is 'beautiful', and from the footage we have seen so far this very much looks to be the case. Candyman appears to be full of vivid color, setting it apart from the usual gritty, dour palette usually attributed to the genre, with the brightness sure to make a nice contrast when the blood and guts start flying.

Candyman picks up in the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his girlfriend move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Described as a spiritual sequel and co-written by Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nia DaCosta, the new Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo, along with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams, who are reprising their roles from the original film. However, as much as the film's marketing has banked on Peele's involvement as a selling point, it is actually DaCosta who is serving as director.

A newcomer and a relative unknown, DaCosta made her own acclaimed directorial debut with 2018's crime-thriller Little Woods starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James. She spoke of the importance of having a team of black artists both in front of and behind the camera, to best continue the story of this rarity, a black boogeyman.

"There is definitely a sense of taking ownership, and telling a Black story about Black people. It was very important for all of us to have our main character be Black, and for this experience to be through the Black lens. Let's make sure we change the lens now."

Candyman was originally set to be released on June 12 by Universal Pictures, but it has now been delayed to September 25, 2020. This comes to us from Empire and includes a new image of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character.

