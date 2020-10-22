The highly anticipated Candyman reboot will now release on August 27th, 2021. The news comes after it was taken off Universal's release slate last month. With studios trying to figure out where their 2020 movies should go, it seems that most are holding out for theatrical releases, instead of going for the direct to streaming route, though some are doing that too. Hopefully by the time August 27th 2021 rolls around everything will be back to some kind of normalcy. Maybe we'll even get a Candyman maze at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights next year.

When it was revealed that the Candyman reboot had been removed from Universal's release slate, director Nia DaCosta insisted that the movie was going to be a theatrical experience. "We made Candyman to be seen in theaters," DaCosta said last month. "Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories - how they shape each other, how they shape us. It's about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it." The movie was originally supposed to open in theaters back in June.

Universal has already shuffled the release date of Candyman numerous times. From June it went to September, and then October, before being taken off the release slate altogether. Nia DaCosta recently teased what fans can expect from the reboot, noting that in the original, Candyman is already fully-formed. She says, "In this one, we really wanted it to be a slow progression, and for me, I really wanted to trigger the response of like, you know when all of us have had a rash or something, and we're like, hmm, what's that?"

Jordan Peele wrote the script along with Win Rosenfeld and director Nia DaCosta, from an original story created by Clive Barker and original screenplay writer Bernard Rose. From what Nia DaCosta is saying, they went for a more psychological horror this time around. The director notes that part of the goal was "getting inside the head of the audience and really viscerally disturbing them and tracking it psychologically with the sense of the main character." We've already been treated to several trailers and teasers for the upcoming horror reboot, and it seems that Peele and DaCosta achieved their goal of getting into the audience's heads, even from the short amount of footage shown.

The Candyman reboot is described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 original. The first movie, which is considered to be a horror classic, is based on Clive Barker's short story The Forbidden. Nia DaCosta's reboot stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a struggling artist who slowly begins to lose his grip on reality after stumbling upon the Candyman. The cast also includes Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Tony Todd, and Vanessa Estelle Williams. It's unclear how big Todd's part in the movie is, but fans are excited for his return. Variety was the first to report on the Candyman reboot getting moved to August 2021.