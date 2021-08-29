Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's Candyman exceeded expectations with an impressive $22.3 million box office debut. The amount was more than enough to take the supernatural slasher movie straight to number one, sending Free Guy down to number two. Peele wrote the script for Candyman while DaCosta handled directing duties, and both have been praised for their work. Peele sought to pay tribute to Clive Barker's source material and redefine the role of African Americans in horror movies.

Candyman exceeded all box office analyst predictions and is looking towards a strong theatrical run as the summer comes to a close. Globally, the slasher took in $27.5 million. Universal's Domestic Theatrical Distribution President, Jim Orr says, "Nia DaCosta crafted an intense thriller that audiences responded to extraordinarily well this weekend. The debut of Candyman exceeded all industry expectations, and with the very positive audience reaction scores and a three-day holiday in our second weekend, we're anticipating a strong theatrical run at the domestic box office." Horror fans seem to be embracing the new take on Clive Barker's classic source material.

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy fell to number two at movie theaters this weekend after bringing in $13.5 million. The movie has made over $180 million globally since debuting in North American theaters three weeks ago. Word of mouth marketing is slowly starting to bring more and more moviegoers into theaters to see the latest science fiction action movie starring Reynolds. Paw Patrol: The Movie, which is also currently streaming on Paramount+, landed the third position after earning $6.6 million.

Disney's Jungle Cruise fell from number three to number four this weekend with $5 million. Reviews on the latest from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been mixed, but his performance alongside co-star Emily Blunt, has been praised by both critics and viewers. And Junglebook 2 is already in the works.

Don't Breathe 2 took the fifth spot after bringing in $2.8 million. The horror thriller sequel has earned $35.2 million globally since debuting in theaters three weeks ago. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad brought in $2 million, which was enough to land the sixth spot. Globally, the latest from DC and Warner Bros. has earned $154.5 million.

The Protégé took the seventh spot this weekend with $1.6 million. The action thriller stars Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson, and has received mixed reviews from moviegoers and critics. The Night House came in at number eight this weekend after taking in $1.2 million. Globally, the movie has earned just over $5.8 million since debuting last weekend. Finally, Disney's Black Widow and M. Night Shyamalan's Old took the ninth and tenth spots with $855K and $830K, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.