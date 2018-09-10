It looks like a Candyman remake could be happening and Jordan Peele may be the one making it happen. Peele has become one of the hottest names in horror, which is pretty amazing considering he had previously been known for his sketch comedy series Key and Peele. But Get Out propelled him to a new level and it appears as though the filmmaker has his sights set on rebooting the Candyman franchise for modern audiences.

We must caution up front, since this isn't coming directly from a studio or Jordan Peele himself, it should be regarded as a rumor for the time being. That said, the rights to Candyman have reportedly become available. It's unclear who currently holds the rights, but the original 1992 movie was based on Clive Barker's short story The Forbidden. So it's possible Barker is in control. In any case, despite not knowing exactly who has the rights currently, a new report states that Peele is in talks to produce a remake via his Monkey Productions banner.

There is nothing wrong with the original Candyman. Tony Todd earned his place amongst the horror icons with his performance in director Bernard Rose's original movie. Though the future sequels left something to be desired by many, the core idea is pretty great. The central idea centers on an urban legend. By saying Candyman five times while looking into a mirror, he will appear and kill you with a metal hook. The original movie saw Todd's character trying to get Helen (Virginia Madsen) to join him in the afterlife dimension after she discovers first-hand that this legend is very real.

With that having been said, a remake for modern moviegoers isn't at all a bad idea. And Jordan Peele feels like the perfect guy to do it. At the present time, there is no word on whether or not he intends to direct, but he would at least be on board as a producer. A couple of years back, original director Bernard Rose expressed interest in doing a "proper" sequel to the original himself, saying that he would just do it if the rights were in his hands. Maybe that would be the way to go?

That seems less likely as a reboot would make more sense, but the rights are available. Candyman was released in 1992 and did quite well critically and reasonably well commercially. Two sequels, Farewell to the Flesh and Day of the Dead were made as a result. Neither performed as well as the original. The franchise has been dormant since 1999, so it's about time somebody did something with it.

Horror is a hot-ticket item for big studios right now and Jordan Peele is one of the biggest names in the game. Peele is currently filming his new original thriller Us, which is slated to arrive in theaters early next year. Could a Candyman remake be next? We can only hope that this turns out to be true. This was originally reported by Bloody Disgusting.