A new poster for the upcoming horror sequel, Candyman, dares you to say his name, with several new images teasing the new cast of characters who will no doubt feel the wrath of the titular, hook-wielding ghost. After multiple delays, fans do not have to wait too much longer to see the return of the iconic Candyman, with the movie now due for release on August 27, 2021.

Candyman picks up with the legend all these years later, exploring the legacy amid the current social and cultural landscape. For as long as the residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, a visual artist named Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, an art gallery director named Brianna Cartwright, moved into a luxurious loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by the upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind the Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta, Candyman has since been delayed several times due to the ongoing global situation, and within that time, many of the movie's themes have come even more to the forefront. "I started working on the film winter of 2019, I mean so much changed in that time [...] we had the really amazing show of political and cultural and emotional force", explains the director, who went on to implore people not to watch the movie alone. "Horror's just better in a room full of people who are also freaking out".

Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo, along with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams, both of whom will reprise their roles from the 1992 original. Todd, who returns to his most iconic role as the titular vengeful spirit after all these years, has assured fans of the franchise that it will be worth the wait. "I think we're going to be surprised about how many things have changed in 30 years, and how many things have stayed the same. It's a 30-year gap," he said. "So we have a new way of looking at it for an entirely new generation, who unfortunately may not have seen the source material. I'm lucky because due to the con world I have been able to keep this character alive and kicking for the 30-year gap. I'm not upset at all. I'm honored that someone thought the source material was important enough to renew the tale. And I know for a fact that is gonna be one of the most accepted and received horror films in a while. Right now, we're in a great moment. People are hungry, right?"