Horror icon Tony Todd is best known for his role as Candyman, the horror creation of author Clive Barker, and as he reprises the title role in the delayed sequel, he has confirmed in a recent interview that the new adaptation is a continuation of the original movie in which he made his name back in 1992. Speaking to Bloody Disgusting while discussing his role in the new movie The Changed, Todd was happy to say a little about the upcoming return of the Candyman.

Tony Todd originally played the character in Candyman almost three decades ago, based on the short story "The Forbidden", by Barker, which told the tale of an urban legend about the ghost of an artist and son of a slave who was murdered for his relationship with the daughter of a white man. The legend says that if his name is mentioned five times then he will appear. The movie was a hit and became classic horror of the era, making a star of Todd in the process. He reprised the role twice more in the sequels Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh and Candyman: Day of The Dead in 1995 and 1999 respectively.

Having already been moved numerous times due to the pandemic, Todd said that the current August release date is unlikely to change again. He said, "Yes, yeah. They don't want to move it again. We moved that date two times, two hard dates, and there's no way they're going to move it again. I think they're already running trailers in theaters now, so it's going to get heavier as it gets closer. I can't wait, it's going to be great."

"It's a continuation of the first film," he went on to say about the Candyman reboot. "Nia DaCosta does a wonderful job directing, and Jordan Peele wrote it. It's in good hands. You know, I was really thrilled to see that A Quiet Place opened strongly, $48 million or something. So that's a good sign for us. If it's successful, no one knows what's going to happen. Maybe there will be more, and maybe that'll be the end." He added, "You know, after almost thirty years of carrying that character to conventions and interacting with fans, it's nice to finally have a new chapter to discuss. And new Funkos! I finally get my own official Funko."

The new take on the Candyman story was first announced in 2018, with Jordan Peele being brought in to direct the new sequel. In an interview at the time, Todd was quoted as saying, "I'd rather have Peele do it, someone with intelligence who's going to be thoughtful and dig into the whole racial makeup of who Candyman is and why he existed in the first place."

For a short time, it was believed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Anthony McCoy and a hallucination of the Candyman, was signed on to take over the title role, a misreporting to the point that Todd actually congratulated him on Twitter for being given the role. However, it was later revealed that Todd would be the Candyman once more, and just like any original actor returning to their best known roles, fans were more than happy to hear the news. These fans will have to be patient until Candyman arrives in theaters on August 27.