It sure sounds like horror legend Tony Todd is included in the latest look at Nia DaCosta's Candyman. When the movie was originally announced, Todd's name wasn't officially attached. He was pretty vocal about his desire to be included. He kept fans up to date with new information when it became available, up until it was officially announced that he'd be returning in some capacity. Now, the latest tease for the movie may feature his voice, though we can't be certain, since it has not been confirmed by the studio or Tony Todd at this point in time.

We all know how to summon Candyman and it appears the teaser isn't ready to do so just yet. They only mention the name four times instead of five, so maybe we'll get the full five when the release date comes closer. We learn from this new footage, which is interspliced with the awesome animated footage from a few weeks back, that "Candyman ain't a he. Candyman is the whole damn hive." And then at the end, we hear someone that sounds an awful lot like Tony Todd say, "Tell everyone."

Nia DaCosta's Candyman is really starting to gain some hype. The director shared a chilling, and unfortunately timely, animated teaser a few weeks ago that traced the origins of the iconic character. DaCosta shared the new footage at a time when racial injustice is surging all over the world and it struck a chord with viewers. Horror fans were disturbed by what they saw, sharing the video thousands of times around the world. DaCosta's Candyman is shaping up to be something much different than initially thought.

This new look in the world of Candyman comes to us from producer Jordan Peele, who also co-wrote the movie with Win Rosenfeld. The movie follows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Anthony McCoy, who is an artist who has just moved into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. This is the neighborhood where sightings of Candyman were a frequent occurrence back in the day, and it looks like he will be making a comeback through the help of Anthony's artwork. We've already seen some horrific teases as to what this art is doing, but have yet to see the full extent.

Candyman is still scheduled to open in theaters on September 25th, though Tony Todd seems to be hinting that the movie will be available on VOD the same day. This has not been confirmed by Universal, but it wouldn't be strange to see them take this route with so much uncertainty surrounding the reopening of movie theaters. As of now, things keep getting pushed back from the original July estimates into August, which could just as easily turn to the fall when all is said and done. Regardless, there's a lot of people who want to see Candyman, so hopefully it makes its target release date. You can watch the latest teaser above, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.