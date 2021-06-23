A new trailer has been released for Nia DaCosta's Candyman ahead of its release in theaters this summer. Co-written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld, the new movie serves as a continuation of the Candyman series by bringing back Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams to reprise their roles. It's one of the most anticipated releases for horror fans, and you can check out the new official trailer below.

The synopsis for the movie reads: "For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO's Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk,The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO's Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

The new trailer, which arrives shorty after new Candyman photos and a poster arrived, follows the recent release of a special Candyman video featuring Nia DaCosta in honor of Juneteenth. It includes clips from the movie along with some behind-the-scenes footage, providing another sneak peek at the upcoming release. The video also has DaCosta speaking about Juneteenth and how it correlates to her vision of the Candyman reboot.

"At once, it's a place of this great hope, which I think is what Juneteenth represents in one way-it's a celebration of us, of life of freedom, of possibility," DaCosta explained. "But on the other side, it's incredibly difficult and there's a lot of pain, and they kind of walk hand in hand."

The director added: "And throughout the making of the film, the thing I always came back to was the truth of the pain that was at the center of the story of Candyman. In the real world, we create monsters of men all the time. People are murdered, they become either saints or they are vilified. Throughout the last year and a half, it was always coming back to that truth. Horror is a really effective tool when it comes to telling stories about things that impact us on a social level. The very function of it is to make you uncomfortable."

Candyman is set to be released on Aug. 27, 2021, by Universal Pictures. The movie was previously set to release last year, but it underwent multiple delays due to the pandemic and the national movie theater shutdown. Let's hope the wait is worth it, but the trailers certainly look promising. The new trailer comes to us from Universal Pictures.