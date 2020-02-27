You don't even need to say his name five times because the Candyman trailer is here. This is, quite arguably, one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of 2020. Billed as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 iconic horror classic, it comes from producer Jordan Peele, the filmmaker behind Get Out and Us. Nia DaCosta is in the director's chair for the updated take on the franchise, which looks to bring the legend back to life for a new generation.

The Candyman trailer was teed up recently with a brief teaser, as well as a new poster. Up to this point, the project has been largely kept mysterious. What we know for sure is that this isn't a full-on reboot as it will be connected directly to the original, with Tony Todd returning. Todd portrayed Candyman in the original, as well as the previous sequels. Given how well 2018's Halloween did at the box office, when coupled with Jordan Peele's recent success in the genre, now seems like the perfect time to bring this franchise back.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) and Colman Domingo (Euphoria) make up the core cast. Jordan Peele, in addition to producing, co-wrote the screenplay alongside Win Rosenfeld. Nia DaCosta previously directed the acclaimed Little Woods, as well as episodes of Top Boy. The original Candyman is based on horror legend Clive Barker's short story The Forbidden. The sequel is set in now-gentrified North Side of Chicago, which is where the legend originally began. To help things feel authentic, the movie was filmed entirely on-location in Chicago.

Candyman, directed by Bernard Rose, was received well by critics at the time and went on to become a financial success. The movie centers on a graduate student who is researching superstitions in a housing project on Chicago's North Side and learns about Candyman, a hook-handed figure that some of her neighbors believe to be responsible for a recent murder who soon becomes all too real. Two sequels were produced including 1995's Farewell to the Flesh and 1999's Day of the Dead. Neither of which was able to capture the same success as the original critically or commercially.

There is virtually nothing outside of superhero movies that is as reliable at the box office as prestige horror right now. Halloween, A Quiet Place and The Conjuring universe movies are a few examples. Jordan Peele has also produced two massive original hits with Get Out and Us. But the idea of being able to resurrect a franchise that quite a few horror fans feel nostalgic about in a fresh, modern way has the potential to become a massive, breakout success. We'll have to see if all of these ingredients add up to make a satisfying dish. Candyman is set to hit theaters on June 12 from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.