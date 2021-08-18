August 27 will see the new Candyman haunt the screens with the release of one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies in years. This new film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo along with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprising their roles from the original film. It's directed by Nia DaCosta, with producer Jordan Peele. Check out the brave and cocky teenagers take their try in front of the mirror in the first clip.

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

"With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Speaking of director, Nia DaCosta, Peele says, "I think what Nia has really done is she's explored race on all the levels from the uncomfortable to the downright devastating. And she's kept a love story in there at the center. A tragic love story. Like the original."

"The original Candyman is one of my favorites. It's a very influential movie for me," Peele continues. "Mainly because... we didn't have a Black Freddy... we didn't have a Black Jason. When Candyman came along, it felt very daring. It felt very cathartic. And it was terrifying. This was one of the movies that told me that Black people can be in horror."

"Candyman is an eternal figure, and what we did with this version of it is we focused on the connection - we tried to bring out the connection with the fact that this is an epidemic of violence on Black bodies in this country. Candyman can't just be singular, he's a concept. He's a story. He's a bogeyman. And that means he applies across the boundaries of time."

A featurette taking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Candyman was released yesterday. The writer and producer Jordan Peele and writer and director Nia DaCosta discuss the urban legend and the upcoming horror film. Then they let the Candyman explain the rest. See it in theaters August 27.