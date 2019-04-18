The Cannes 2019 lineup has officially been revealed. We've been hearing certain titles that were rumored to appear at this year's prestigious festival, but movie buffs all around the world have been waiting to hear what surprises were in store for this year's edition. We now know for sure that Jim Jarmusch's zombie movie The Dead Don't Die, which feature a huge ensemble that includes Bill Murray and Adam Driver, will officially be unveiled to the world as the opening night selection. Elsewhere, the Elton John biopic Rocketman will make its debut at the festival in France ahead of its theatrical rollout.

There are a few key takeaways with the overall lineup. Some of the major movies that will be featured at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival include Terrence Malick's German-language wartime drama A Hidden Life, Bong Joon ho's Parasite and Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory. These are amongst the 19 movies that will be in competition at the festival, all gunning for the coveted Palme d'Or, the highest honor handed out at the esteemed event.

Rocketman, which comes from director Dexter Fletcher and stars Taron Egerton as the music icon, is the most high-profile movie playing this year. Though, that could change. It was expected that Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would make its debut at Cannes this year. The timing would be ideal, as it would be exactly 25 years since he debuted Pulp Fiction at Cannes. However, Tarantino is still in the editing process, but there is still hope he could have the movie, which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, ready in time. It's been reported separately that Greta Gerwig's Little Women may end up on the roster at a later date if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood doesn't wind up being ready to go.

Related: Bill Murray Zombie Movie The Dead Don't Die Gets a Summer Release Date

Another major takeaway is that 13 of the movies announced today are directed by women. Some of these titles include Little Joe by Jessica Hausner, It Must Be Heaven by Elia Suleiman and The Swallows of Kabul, which was co-directed by Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobé Mévellec. Overall, this represents an uptick in female representation behind the camera for Cannes. However, percentage wise, there were still more female filmmakers represented at festivals such as Sundance this year.

Also of note, there were no Netflix movies, not even Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, announced for the lineup. However, Amazon is debuting two episodes of Nicolas Winding Refn's Too Old To Die Young, so streaming services will have some representation. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. Be sure to check out the full Cannes lineup below. We've also included a video of the announcement.

Opening Night Selection

• The Dead Don't Die by Jim Jarmusch

In Competition

• Pain & Glory: Pedro Almodovar

• Parasite: Bong Joon-ho

• The Wild Goose Lake: Diao Yinan

• The Traitor: Marco Bellocchio

• Young Ahmed: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

• Matthias And Maxime: Xavier Dolan

• Oh Mercy: Arnaud Desplechin

• A Hidden Life: Terrence Malick

• Sorry We Missed You: Ken Loach

• Little Joe: Jessica Hausner

• Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Céline Sciamma

• Atlantique: Mati Diop

• Sibyl: Justine Triet

• It Must Be Heaven: Elia Suleiman

• Frankie: Ira Sachs

• Bacurau: Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

• The Whistlers: Corneliu Porumboiu

• Les Misérables: Ladj Ly

Un Certain Regard

• Invisible Life: Karim Aïnouz

• Beanpole: Kantemir Balagov

• The Swallows Of Kabul: Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobé Mévellec

• A Brother's Love: Monia Chokri

• The Climb: Michael Covino

• Jeanne: Bruno Dumont

• A Sun That Never Sets: Olivier Laxe

• Chambre 212: Christophe Honoré

• Port Authority: Danielle Lessovitz

• Papicha: Mounia Meddour

• Adam: Maryam Touzani

• Zhuo Ren Mi Mi: Midi Z

• Liberté: Albert Serra

• Bull: Annie Silverstein

• Summer Of Changsha: Zu Feng

• Evge: Nariman Aliev

Out of Competition

• Les Plus Belles Années D'Une Vie: Claude Lelouch

• Rocketman : Dexter Fletcher

: Dexter Fletcher • Too Old To Die Young: Nicolas Winding Refn

• Diego Maradona: Asif Kapadia

• La Belle Epoque: Nicolas Bedos

Midnight Screenings

• The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil: Lee Won-Tae

Special Screenings

• Tommaso: Abel Ferrara

• Share: Pippa Bianco

• For Sama: Waad Al Kateab and Edward Watts

• Etre Vivant Et Le Savoir: Alain Cavalier

• Family Romance LLC: Werner Herzog