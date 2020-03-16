With more and more international events getting canceled in view of the threat caused by the Coronavirus in public spaces, the Cannes film festival is still on track to open at its scheduled date, at least for now, as communicated in a statement by the festival coordinators.

"Despite some sensational headlines, there are no new elements regarding the Festival de Cannes. The event, that should take place from May 12 to May 23, is studying with care and clarity the evolution of the national and international situation, in close cooperation with the City of Cannes and the CNC [French National Centre for Cinema]. When the time comes, around mid-April, they will take the necessary decision together."

The Cannes film festival is one of the most prestigious events for the screening and distribution of movies in the world. Auteurs from all over the globe attend the festival with the most critically acclaimed movies their country has to offer, in the hopes of getting the festival to shine a spotlight on their work for an international audience.

The statement released by the festival does not ring with any kind of certainty about the fate of the event. The authorities have only gone so far as to say the event 'should take place' at its designated time in May, and that the decision to carry on with the event will be taken in April. This means there is still a very likely chance that the festival will get canceled if the virus outbreak has not been contained by then.

If the event does not take place, it will be the first time in its 73-year-old history that the festival gets canceled. In the past, the city of Cannes has had to deal with protests, strikes, banning of competitors and many other challenges, but has always managed to host the event. But the unique threat posed by the Coronavirus is unlike anything seen before. This is not a potential danger that can be reasoned with, or would respond to government intervention.

While filmmakers have attended previous Cannes outings, often despite facing a multitude of challenges, this time it is the participants themselves who are reluctant to expose themselves to the crowds of attendees that will have to be dealt with at each screening. An unnamed board member for the festival outlined further difficulties to the magazine Le Point.

"It will be very difficult, not to to say impossible, to select films coming from China, Korea, Iran, Italy and undoubtedly of about 50 countries, knowing that the actors and directors will not be able to travel. Showing films in a 2,000-seat auditorium [Cannes' main gala theater is a 2,300-seater] will not be allowed, and the slightest alert will worry festivalgoers."

Spike Lee has been elected this year's Cannes Jury President, and the board member noted how difficult it would be for him to spend "15 days in the midst of a crowd in an uncontrolled state of health." Only time will tell how much of the Cannes crowd will be willing to attend the festival, and whether their numbers will be enough for the event to take place. This story comes from The Hollywood Reporter.