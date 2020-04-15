It feels like we have been waiting for Fonzo forever. The upcoming movie from Chronicle and Fantastic Four director Josh Trank has been up for imminent release for so long that no doubt most people have simply forgotten about it. Well, according to a new listing at the Classification & Ratings Administration (CARA), the movie has now been quickly retitled Capone, given an R rating and will be released via Vertical Entertainment, and, even more surprisingly, will be released straight to video on demand, or VOD.

The movie is set to follow the notorious mob boss Al Capone, who will be played by Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom star Tom Hardy, portraying him as the "ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist," having earned a reputation as "the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore" but the story is to follow a less explored and potentially far weirder aspect of the gangster's life, as the effects of syphilis turn past to present, and "harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life."

The movie will center on Al Capone after his 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta as he suffers from syphilis and looks back at his life.

The movie's production seems to have been going on since time began, with the first images of Tom Hardy underneath heavy make-up emerging on the internet several years ago. Hardy looks unrecognizable, with a receding hairline, puffy face, sunken eyes, and Capone's various scars, with the actor clearly disappearing into the role.

The movie has also brought together a handful of suitably impressive actors in the form of Linda Cardellini as Mae Capone, Jack Lowden as an FBI agent, as well as Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher Kyle MacLachlan, and Kathrine Narducci.

Josh Trank took to social media some time ago to announce that the movie, at the time entitled Fonzo, would be released by the end of 2019. Unfortunately, for reasons that are still currently unknown, that did not happen. The end of 2019 came and went, and Fonzo was nowhere to be seen, with only the images of Hardy available to assure us that the movie exists. To date, we still have not even seen a trailer.

So, where is it? Well, we still do not really know, but this new information that the production company Vertical Entertainment will release it straight to video on demand is not exactly promising. More recently, Vertical went in on efforts like John Travolta's critically and commercially destroyed gangster flick Gotti and, well we all saw how that turned out. Is it possible that the now titled Capone is destined to be another gangster biopic failure?

The presence of Tom Hardy, as well as the rest of the cast, makes us hope otherwise, but off the back of the cinematic catastrophe that was Trank's Fantastic Four, this does not look good, nor bode well for Capone. Of course, it could still turn out to be good, with Hardy clearly having put in the work, but with its exact release date has yet to be confirmed, we could be waiting many more years yet to find out. This comes to us from FilmRatings.com.

Yup, Josh Trank's FONZO has been retitled #CAPONE and will be released by Vertical Entertainment in the US. (h/t @jasonosia) https://t.co/5JMMxpiMJcpic.twitter.com/tGD5WLqvMd — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) April 15, 2020