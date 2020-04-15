We finally have the first trailer for Capone. This is the latest from director Josh Trank, who has more or less been in director's jail since the release of 2015's failed Fantastic Four reboot. This has been in the works for some time and it stars Tom Hardy as the iconic gangster Al Capone. Hardy underwent an impressive transformation for the role, as we see in this first trailer. Trank also revealed that the movie will be arriving next month.

Originally titled Fonzo, the trailer for Capone kicks off with a somewhat glamorous and bloody look at Al Capone's life. We then shift to the figure later on in his life, living a relatively quiet life in Florida. The man is not what he once was, as dementia has taken over, even if the officers of the law don't believe this violent man is truly in such a poor state. Not so much a look at his whole life, this movie instead looks to tell an untold story about the figure's final years. In a tweet, Josh Trank shared the trailer and revealed that it will arrive digitally on May 12.

The "my cut" comment seems to be a dig at the behind-the-scenes struggles suffered on Fantastic Four, which went on to bomb at the box office and was eviscerated by critics and fans alike upon arrival. As for the title, back when the movie was filming in 2018, it was going under the title Fonzo. That has since been changed. In a follow-up tweet, Trank explained that they had originally planned for a theatrical release, but that isn't possible right now. Though, he does hope it can get a theatrical run later this year.

"Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!"

Capone centers on a 47-year old Al Capone who, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia and comes to be haunted by his violent past. During his tenure as head of the mob in Chicago, Capone is believed to have committed a number of violent crimes but was ultimately put in prison for tax evasion and was sent to jail in 1932. The cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan. Josh Trank also penned the screenplay. Russell Ackerman, Lawrence Bender, Bron Creative's Aaron L. Gilbert, and John Schoenfelder serve as producers on the project.

Aside from Fantastic Four, Josh Trank is also known for directing the found footage superhero movie Chronicle. Full details on the forthcoming release haven't been revealed yet, but Vertical Entertainment is handling distribution. The company specializes in on-demand/digital and home video releases. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Be sure to check out the Capone trailer for yourself, which was originally shared via Josh Trank's Twitter account.

